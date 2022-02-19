Three of the nine members of the Wyoming State Parks and Cultural Recourses Commission have recently reached the end of their terms and have therefore stepped down. After working with these men for the past six years, I am sad to see them depart.
As a memento of their time serving the state, I put together a scrapbook of photos we have taken at our various meetings over years. Though, I haven’t yet managed to get them sent out to the three gentlemen, so shhhhhhhh, don’t ruin the surprise.
As I flip through the pages of the book and reflect on the places we have visited, I am truly amazed at everything our great state has to offer outdoor recreationalists of all interests and pursuits. I know I have shared this sentiment in previous columns when I have featured specific locations. However, this time I want to give you a larger perspective on Wyoming outdoor recreation offerings as a whole.
If you visit the State Parks website, wyoparks.wyo.gov, you will discover that we (that’s me, you and every Wyoming resident) have 11 state parks, one designated recreation area, one archaeological site, one petroglyph site, 23 historic sites, a pioneer museum and the Quebec 01 Missile Alert Facility. Each of these 39 locations accentuates a different piece of our state’s unique landscape, history, culture and opportunities.
Living at the base of the Bighorns, with the Cloud Peak Wilderness within our sight every day, many of us Sheridan County residents don’t often give much thought to the state parks scattered throughout the rest of Wyoming. I encourage you to take a small step out of our backyard at least once this year and go spend a weekend in any of our state parks.
While you’re out exploring other parts of the Equality State, don’t succumb to the common misconception that historic sites don’t also offer recreational options. Hiking, biking, fishing, hunting, cross-country skiing, birding, geocaching, paddle boarding and horseback riding are among the activities one can do at many of our state historic sites.
On the same State Parks webpage you will find a list of 45 different “Activities & Amenities,” including those listed above, with numerous locations under each heading. You might even discover something new. For example, I just spent a considerable amount of time researching volksmarching. Who knew?
In response to Gov. Matt Mead’s 2016-17 Outdoor Recreation Task Force, the Wyoming Outdoor Recreation Office opened in 2018 and is umbrellaed by Wyoming State Parks. After exploring the State Parks website, I highly recommend you move on to our state outdoor recreation page, wyooutdoorrecreation.wyo.gov.
We’re all familiar with the Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce/Sheridan Media community calendar. On the Wyoming Outdoor Recreation page, you can find the same sort of calendar featuring outdoor recreation events happening around the state. This is a great way to plug into what is happening outside our community throughout the year.
Perhaps the best resource for Wyoming locals and tourists alike is the WONDER Map, also found on the Outdoor Recreation Office website. By opening the parameters to locations outside Wyoming State Parks, this map strives to have it all. It includes information on National Park and Forests, Wyoming Game and Fish, summer and winter, water and land, hiking, biking, equestrian, skiing, the list goes on and on and on.
While I know most of us agree that we live in the best part of Wyoming, I encourage you to get out and explore new-to-you parts of our state. Thanks in large part to Wyoming State Parks, our magical state has an abundance of gifts to offer the outdoor enthusiast.