Picture this: It’s a bluebird morning, the air is sweet and a meadowlark chorus serenades each pedal as you ride a ready-made rollercoaster through green fields and foothills that end at the edge of snow-capped mountain peaks. A sandhill crane or two will surely trumpet your travels.
It’s a pretty picture, and it’s exactly what to expect as you escape town for the endless adventures available on the gravel roads that connect us to the many special places sprinkled throughout our Bighorns backyard.
Part of Sheridan Community Land Trust’s mission is to connect people to the places they love.
Often, that mission has been accomplished by creating accessible trails close to home. With our community’s help, we’ll continue building new trails.
However, with about 500 miles of gravel roads in Sheridan County, there are many places best experienced by bike.
With so many options, how do you know where to go?
We’ve created our Gravel Ride Guide to help you choose the best ride for you.
“There are so many loops out in the countryside, you can do 100 miles in a day,” remarked Tami Sorenson, SCLT trails coordinator, who worked with members of the Bomber Mountain Cycling Club to carefully curate many routes that will get you excited to get out and ride.
“The scenery along some of our gravel is really beautiful and it takes you to some unique places,” she said. “From routes along the mountains and foothills through the prairies and the river valleys, there’s some really cool places to play in.”
Some routes are on hard, fast gravel. Others are on grassy two tracks reminiscent of the old Bozeman Trail. Each route has detailed directions and we’ve created downloadable maps for your GPS.
These rides are a perfect option for days when the trails are too soft to ride. They’re also great for hikes, runs, photography and more.
Sorenson’s favorite gravel route? The “East 52” which traverses the hills and valleys between Wyarno and Ulm.
“It’s so incredibly peaceful. It’s just you and the birds and the scenery. There are great vibes out there. Pictures just don’t do it justice,” Sorenson said. “It’s a place that speaks to your soul.”
Do you want to find a ride to a place that speaks to your soul? You can also see each Gravel Ride Guide — along with all of our trail maps — at SheridanCLT.org/Recreation/Gravel_Ride_Guide.