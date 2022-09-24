We have reached a great threshold in the calendar year, the official start of fall, which was Sept. 22. Fall is a wonderful time of year for multiple reasons. The change in temperature, the holidays, school starting, hunting season and fall sports all contribute to the allure of the season. The Cowboys are even off to a hot start.
Fall provides many the opportunity to pack as much fair-weather recreating in before winter hits. Some years that can happen earlier than others, however, we are lucky to live in an area so conducive to outdoor activities.
The recreation industry has a major impact on the Wyoming economy. As a whole, if you consider municipal parks and recreation, Wyoming State Parks, National Parks and monuments, sports tourism, special events, hunting and other outdoor recreation pursuits the economic impact is vast.
In a study conducted by George Mason university for the National Recreation and Parks Association it was found that the value added to the Wyoming economy from the parks and recreation industry was $253,205,824 in 2019. That number includes labor income and profits made in direct correlation to the parks and recreation industry.
Other interesting findings from the study are that 3,700 jobs are supported by parks and recreation spending in the state. That is 6.42 jobs per 1,000 residents. Employees in this sector work in a variety of different settings, from public swimming pools, to ski lodges, to guiding outfits for hunting and fishing.
The recreation industry is not a replacement for the energy industry. However, as an industry it does have a large economic impact for the state of Wyoming. As residents we all enjoy the outdoor recreation amenities, for many of us that is why we live here. If those amenities hold value to you, then it is important to show your support in the continued investment into those areas.
A high caliber local parks and recreation system is important for maintaining a high quality of life. We are fortunate in this community to have many agencies that provide great programming, facilities and green spaces as a service to local citizens and visitors alike.
There are many potential areas of growth in the outdoor recreation industry that can be revenue generating. One area that many communities have invested in is infrastructure for sports tourism. This investment has many positive outcomes, it supports a healthy community, it attracts folks from out of town who will shop and stay locally, and it provides a fun public gathering space. My goal in this column was to try and take a look at the parks and recreation industry from a broader perspective.
Though I work in the municipal side of the industry, I believe the entire industry, both public and private, are very important to our community and state and has the potential to provide a positive economic impact.
Seth Ulvestad is executive director of the Sheridan Recreation District.