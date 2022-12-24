his past June I had the pleasure of staffing the WY Outdoor Recreation Office booth at Trailfest, in Kendrick Park. Tucked between the Bighorn National Forest and Trout Unlimited tents, local Pathfinder Bruce Scigliano and I spent the day talking with Sheridan County residents, visitors from across the country who’d come to participate in the Dead Swede Weekend, and a shocking number of people who had moved to Sheridan County during the previous 12 months.
As we were setting up our tent, table, demonstrations, information and swag, Bruce posed a philosophical question, “How do you define outdoor recreation?” Being generally quick to speak and slow to think, I replied, “Well, that’s easy!” After all, I spent seven years in the outdoor recreation retail industry and another five programming and instructing outdoor recreation/education/leadership courses. Furthermore, I am an outdoor columnist for a well-known and widely read publication; of course I know how to define outdoor recreation.
No sooner had words started coming out of my mouth did I realize that it might not be so simple to nail down. As Wyomingites and Rocky Mountain Region dwellers, I think we all have a pretty solid understanding of what activities obviously constitute outdoor rec: hiking, camping, mountain biking, fishing, kayaking, skiing, snowmobiling, etc. And clearly, any recreation happening indoors is off the table.
But then there is this vast grey area. Over the past decade, I have spent countless hours watching youth baseball, soccer and football. Are those outdoor recreation? How about golf, walking on the city pathways, swimming in Kendrick Pool, gardening, or playing tennis outdoors vs. indoors? The day before Trailfest, I participated in the Center for a Vital Community’s (CVC) nutty, outdoor annual fundraiser, NutBall. Would this loosely ruled, 14-holed, competitive, team-based, farcical activity count?
Mid-June came and I found myself at CampFIRE, the CVC’s annual leadership camp, and the question came to me again. Mountain biking, obviously a yes. But, gaga ball? I’m not sure. Canoeing? Certainly. Balloon tag? Argument could be made either way. Rock climbing? No question. Amateur outdoor theater? I’m going to say no but could possibly be persuaded.
I’ve done some Google research and determined that for as simple as it may seem on the surface, there are no two official authorities that define outdoor recreation in the same way or by the same activities. In fact, most organizations don’t bother to define it at all. Why would they? We all know what it is, right?
Whatever outdoor recreation is or isn’t, the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Bureau of Economic Analysis offers some impressive statistics regarding the industry’s impact on our Cowboy State economy. According to their 2021 Outdoor Recreation Satellite Account (ORSA) report, outdoor recreation accounted for $1.5 billion, or 3.6% of the state’s GDP (up from: $1.2 billion or 3.4% in 2020).
Employment in the sector also saw an increase from 14,187 to 15,285 jobs accounting for 5.4% of the state’s total employment. Since 2020, outdoor recreation employment has grown 18.4% in Wyoming, compared with an increase of 13.1% for the United States.
Snow activities in Wyoming saw an increased value added of $108,258, jumping us to the 12th ranked state in value added. And, RVing, motorcycling and ATVing, climbing, equestrian, bicycling and recreational flying also saw steady increases across the board contributing a combined $166,423 in value added or an 11% increase over 2020. If you want to really dig into the numbers yourself, visit bea.gov, type “orsa” into the search bar and dive in.
No matter how you define it, recognizing and appreciating that outdoor recreation accounts for close to 4% of our state’s GDP and employs over 5% of our population is important. Wyoming State Parks, Historic Sites & Trails, the Wyoming Outdoor Recreation Office, and outdoor related businesses and nonprofits locally and across the state all deserve our appreciation for their efforts.
If you’re looking for a fun, apolitical yet lively discussion for the Christmas dinner table tomorrow, see what your friends and family have to say about defining outdoor recreation. I’d love to hear your results. Wishing you all a very merry Christmas, and a joyous and outdoor adventure filled 2023!
Julie Greer is a member of the Wyoming State Parks & Cultural Resources Commission.