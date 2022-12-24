T

his past June I had the pleasure of staffing the WY Outdoor Recreation Office booth at Trailfest, in Kendrick Park. Tucked between the Bighorn National Forest and Trout Unlimited tents, local Pathfinder Bruce Scigliano and I spent the day talking with Sheridan County residents, visitors from across the country who’d come to participate in the Dead Swede Weekend, and a shocking number of people who had moved to Sheridan County during the previous 12 months.

Julie Greer is a member of the Wyoming State Parks & Cultural Resources Commission.

