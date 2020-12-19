The biggest wildlife mystery I have ever encountered did not happen way down a forlorn dirt road. It happened in my driveway a few weekends ago.
“Did you hit a pheasant?” my husband asked me over the phone as I was headed home with his truck after dropping off some branches at the green waste bin on Brundage Lane.
“No. I would have definitely noticed if something like that happened and told you,” I said. “Why do you ask?”
A few minutes later, I pull up to my house and immediately see the reason for the questioning. There is a decapitated rooster immediately under the oil pan of my Subaru Outback. It was not a polite beheading, as it resembled a thoughtless mangling of flesh that extended down the shoulders a bit and into a v-shape over the collarbone.
Even more peculiar were the markings on the hood of my car. The even dirt film was interrupted with streaks that suggested a scuffle of wings or possibly fur, but certainly no distinct footprints. Not one. I really wish there was some kind of clue about whom was to blame for this grisly scene, but that’s not how this played out. There was just a mess of scattered feathers blowing over the rocks.
The body was cold. This incident, obviously predation, happened overnight, and my car had been ground zero. The only thing that could be done is toss the carcass and carry on. And, I tried to do that, but I’m one of those people that likes to have endings tied up into neat little packages in my mind, and I spent the next few days zooming in on the high-resolution photos I had taken of the marks on top of my car and the wound in the carcass hoping to have a breakthrough in terms of how this happened.
There were a few bits of flesh on the hood of my car, suggesting it served as the feast table, but why would it end up immediately under the car in the end? Was this pheasant attacked by a bird of prey and dropped from the sky? Did it defy the laws of solid matter and somehow fall completely through the car but land on the pavement below? Aliens?
My oldest brother, whom I revere at the level of outdoor guide and expert, said it was certainly a predator, but he didn’t definitively name a culprit. My helpful sister-in-law suggested perhaps it was a raccoon, as they have been known to only eat heads and can clear out a chicken coop. I know it wasn’t a kitty — mine stayed in that night and there aren’t any others around that would be up for the task. I will probably not have any more information about what happened than I do now, and this will likely remain a mystery to me for the rest of my days.
What will stay with me is this reminder that there are wild things not far away at all. Things that have absolutely zero cognizance of the conduct we expect on “our property.” This goes on especially when most of us are asleep, even within city limits.
After cleaning up, I went to the drive-through car wash to get rid of the dust marks and bits of guts on the hood. The attendant noticed the flesh as she was doing the pre-wash spray down and made inquisitive eye contact with me. I just shrugged my shoulders.