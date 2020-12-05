Though no one lived there during most of my youth, my grandparents, uncle, parents, brother, sisters and I spent nearly every Thanksgiving weekend at our family ranch in the Black Hills. We all stayed in the tiny house my grandma grew up in, and my dad and grandma made a remarkable Thanksgiving dinner using a wood burning stove from the early 1900s.
Sunday, before we headed home, it was my family’s annual tradition to cut our Christmas tree. While the ponderosa pine isn’t the most conventional looking Christmas tree, the Davidsons wouldn’t have had it any other way.
December 1999 marked a monumental occasion in my life — for the first time, I cut down my own Christmas tree. Earlier that year I had moved to Bozeman, Montana, to live with my best friend, Jenae, and we had found a postage-sized apartment to rent. Upon returning home from spending Thanksgiving here in Sheridan with our families, we casually ignored the fact that we had no room for a Christmas tree and headed out to Hyalite Canyon with a hatchet and some purple paracord.
For starters, we left our apartment late in the afternoon and then hiked much farther than one should for a tree. We discovered that a foot-long hatchet handle doesn’t provide much in the way of power, and it took longer than you might guess for us to chop down the four-inch diameter spruce.
Technically, I think it was Jenae that provided the final blows to bring the tree down. We tried not to trip or slip as we carried our prize two miles through the darkness back to Jenae’s Jeep. Success! The tree looked splendid decorated and sitting on our dining table.
Jenae left Bozeman the following spring, and within a couple of weeks my brother moved to Montana to live with me. For the next four years, we cut our tree at the ranch over Thanksgiving weekend and hauled it back to Bozeman.
It wasn’t until I moved back to Sheridan that I got a Christmas tree from the Bighorn Mountains. Turns out, as most of you probably know, we have a whole forest of lovely Christmas trees right here in our backyard.
Over the past number of years, Stu and I have delighted in our annual tree hunt. Whether with family or friends, we love the adventure of setting out into the Bighorn National Forest in pursuit of the perfect tree.
Thankfully, I have a very accommodating husband who doesn’t dash my impractical optimism regarding reasonable tree height or fullness. Well, at least he bites his tongue until the inevitably too-tall-tree is laying in our driveway. At that point he casually stretches a tape measure beside the tree and asks me which end I want him to chop off.
This weekend looks to be warm and sunny, perfect for our annual expedition. If you are planning to get your tree this weekend too, here are a few things to keep in mind: Please be conscientious and #RecreateResponsibly. If you’re going into the National Forest to cut your tree, be sure to get your $8 Forest Service permit.
Sheridan’s Forest Service office is currently closed due to COVID, but you can buy permits at Sheridan Commercial, Buckhorn in Ranchester, Dayton Corner Grocery, the Buffalo Forest Service Office, or Sports Lure and Ace Hardware in Buffalo. You can also easily buy and print your permit online from recreation.gov/tree-permits.