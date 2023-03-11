Each fall, hunters in Wyoming go afield in pursuit of their favorite big game animal or game bird. For Wyoming Game and Fish Department wildlife managers, planning for that hunting season started almost a year earlier.

Wildlife biologists and game wardens consider a variety of information in developing hunting season proposals, incorporating both biological and social issues. Data from wildlife surveys, hunter harvest surveys and winter conditions as well as landowner concerns and hunter comments are collected and evaluated throughout the year.

Tim Thomas is Wyoming Game and Fish Department Sheridan Region wildlife coordinator. 

