Quotes and slogans. They are everywhere, especially this time of year. Meander down Main Street and look at every window display. Believe! Giving is better than receiving!
I am not one to shy away from them, though, all you have to do is take a stroll through my house and you will see them adorned on Christmas cards and décor. I love quotes and slogans because they send me to a place of reflection.
Some catchy sayings can also serve as a reminder for how to behave in certain environments. For example, our partners at Winter Wildlands Alliance worked with a variety of outdoor industry organizations, partners and individuals to create this Backcountry Responsibility Code. It is a handy group of slogans to help you remember your actions within the backcountry community this winter. I added “ride” next to ski to include our snowmobile enthusiasts:
Ski/Ride No Trace
Take only photos, leave only tracks. Keep our water clean. Pack out your poop. And your dog’s poop. Don’t trash the backcountry.
Ski/Ride Self-Reliant: Carry what you need. Don’t put yourself where you can’t get out.
Ski/Ride Inclusive: Share it. Everyone’s welcome. Be a positive part of the community.
Ski/Ride Aware: Avalanches ruin lives. Get educated. Understand snowpack, terrain and conditions.
Ski/Ride Respectful: Be nice. Respect closures, guidelines and other users.
Ski/Ride Smart: Know your gear and limit. Dig pits. Avoid risky terrain and conditions.
Ski/Ride Kind: Do right by others. Don’t be a jerk. Be kind even to someone who’s being a jerk.
Don’t get your tinsel in a tangle!
Working in conservation, you often get thrown into one extreme ditch or the other. Just in the last week we have been accused of being “anti-bike” followed quickly by another accusing us of promoting “too much bike” use. Both in the same day!
These are the moments I have to remember to promote peace on earth and good will toward men. You are either for it or against it. All or nothing!
Well… just to set the record straight, here at Wyoming Wilderness Association, we appreciate all types of recreation, but in their specified areas and just not everywhere. Peace and joy available here! So just remember where you are this winter.
A rough breakdown of all the trails in the Bighorns shows us that 12% is wilderness (foot, horse, ski), 38% is mechanized (mountain bikes, fat bikes), and 50% is motorized (ATVs, snowmobiles, motorcycles). Contiguous open space is a hard thing to come by, so remember our amazing wildlife are operating as best as they can with what they have and that our modes of recreation do have an impact on them.
Holiday hustle and bustle. The more the merrier!
Finally, we are doing a great job of marketing the Bighorns and what they have to offer. With the current COVID-19 pandemic, people have flocked to their local, or sometimes far, public lands like never before. Every day you and I have a choice on how we will experience and treat these lands.
Let’s remember catchy slogans when we are out there: tread lightly, give a hoot and don’t pollute, leave a legacy not litter. You know all the sayings. Let’s live them. Let’s have a resurgence of mountain manners and hold each other accountable in a way that allows our public lands to continue into perpetuity not only for us, but for those special wild critters aforementioned. WWA focuses on advocacy, stewardship and education around our Wyoming wildlands to help you remember the magic of walking in a winter wonderland and the intrinsic value of these wild places. From the team here at WWA: Enjoy the magic of the season, have a tree-mendous Christmas and stay safe during your winter recreational pursuits.