Medicine Wheel

Medicine Wheel is an intertribal sacred place, and each tribe has its own interpretation of the site. 

 Courtesy photo | Shawn Parker, Sheridan County Travel and Tourism

My first summer working as an interpreter was for the Bighorn National Forest in the summer of 2016. I served as an AmeriCorps volunteer through the Student Conservation Association. Each summer, the Medicine Wheel Ranger District recruits SCA interns to work at the Shell Falls Visitor Center and the Medicine Wheel/Medicine Mountain National Historic Landmark.

It was through this opportunity that I fell in love with the Bighorns and found a previously unknown passion for interpretation. Several years went by after that summer, which I constantly reflected fondly back on, and in 2021 I finally returned, this time as a seasonal employee. This summer is my fourth season working as an interpreter for the Bighorn National Forest.

Jessica Lackey is an interpreter with the Bighorn National Forest and citizen of the Cherokee Nation.

