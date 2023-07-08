My first summer working as an interpreter was for the Bighorn National Forest in the summer of 2016. I served as an AmeriCorps volunteer through the Student Conservation Association. Each summer, the Medicine Wheel Ranger District recruits SCA interns to work at the Shell Falls Visitor Center and the Medicine Wheel/Medicine Mountain National Historic Landmark.
It was through this opportunity that I fell in love with the Bighorns and found a previously unknown passion for interpretation. Several years went by after that summer, which I constantly reflected fondly back on, and in 2021 I finally returned, this time as a seasonal employee. This summer is my fourth season working as an interpreter for the Bighorn National Forest.
An interpreter’s job on the Medicine Wheel Ranger District includes many tasks. We present information and answer questions related to cultural, archaeological, historical and natural resources and features. We provide directions and suggestions of places to visit. We maintain a clean and appropriate environment. We gather and record information related to our visitation. We direct traffic, enforce forest policies and respond to emergency situations. We diffuse visitor complaints and difficult situations. And we do our best to make the Bighorn National Forest feel like a place where everyone is welcome.
As an interpreter we receive a plethora of questions. Here are a couple of the common ones:
Who built the Medicine Wheel?
We do not know exactly who built the Medicine Wheel. As an intertribal sacred place, each tribe has its own interpretation of the site. Some of the tribes say it was built by people who came before them while other tribes have a historical figure to whom they attribute the creation of the rock structure. What we do know for sure is its sacredness is respected across the various indigenous cultures who have used the site historically and in contemporary times.
Why is this place called Shell Falls?
Shell Falls and Shell Canyon are named after the abundance of marine, invertebrate fossils found in the ancient rocks located here. Millions of years ago the lands that make up the Bighorn National Forest were part of an inland sea that occurred at the same time that dinosaurs roamed this area.
As each year of my seasonal career has gone by, relationship has been a central theme that has come up for me, both in personal lessons I have learned and in the interpretive talks I present to the public.
The Forest Service’s mission is rooted in the ideology of conservation, which works toward utilizing our nation’s natural resources in a way that sustains them for generations to come. Long before the Forest Service, Indigenous peoples stewarded these same lands by keeping past, present and future generations of both human and other-than human relatives in mind. In the present day, we have a great diversity of people who each have built a relationship with this special place.
As an interpreter, and as a Forest Service employee, I strive to create and maintain good relationships by engaging, teaching, listening and learning from both members of the public as well as members of our country’s tribal nations. I also continue to learn and work toward creating good relationships with our other-than human relatives, who rely on these lands and whom we rely on. It is with an attitude of humbleness and reverence that I show up to work each day as an interpreter for the Bighorn National Forest.
Jessica Lackey is an interpreter with the Bighorn National Forest and citizen of the Cherokee Nation.