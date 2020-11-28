It is official, the holiday season is here, and just like everything else that has happened since last spring it’s going to be different. Many of us are making sacrifices this year to keep our friends, family and neighbors safe.
Some of you may have decided not to have your typical large family gatherings; some may have decided not to travel to see family. Those choices are difficult and can take a toll on physical and mental health, so this holiday season I challenge you to make yourself a priority.
Holidays often are referred to as the season of giving. Nonprofits and other groups hold fundraisers and run campaigns to help those in need and to keep their organizations operating. Those fundraisers are great, and nonprofits and other groups make a huge impact in our community, but today I want to remind you to also invest in yourself.
Make an effort to get outside. I’m thankful to live in a community with access to trails and pathways that make exercise something to look forward to. Walking for 30 minutes a day can assist in maintaining a healthy weight and can contribute to the prevention of heart disease. A daily walk can also contribute to an improved mood and can help us all improve our physical and mental health over the holidays.
Getting out for a daily walk is a simple way to get the recommended amount of cardiovascular exercise. During Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays, my wife and I look forward to getting out for a walk to keep up with all the food that we simply do not have the willpower to say no to. All kidding aside, getting outside for a walk together gives us an opportunity to catch up and enjoy the slow pace of life that comes with a few days off of work.
Investing in physical and mental health should be just as important as investing in retirement and other savings plans. The beautiful thing about investing in physical and mental health is that it doesn’t always have to be a financial investment. You don’t need to purchase the latest Peloton bicycle or at home Total Gym workout machine to maintain a healthy lifestyle. All you really need is a pair of comfortable shoes and some warm layers and the trails, pathways, sidewalks and roads will be there for you.
Though we are a few days past Thanksgiving, I enjoy sharing what I am thankful for. I am thankful for my family and friends, for a rewarding career and to live in a place where community truly means something to the folks that live here. As a community working through challenging times, I hope we can all be reminded this holiday season what we are truly thankful for.
Remember during this time of giving to invest in you. It can be as simple as lacing up your shoes, layering up and getting out the door.