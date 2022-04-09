Earlier this week, I was out in the garden measuring the soil temperatures, and noticedthere are some volunteer peas that have sprouted already. Not only have they sprouted, these peas are about two inches tall and have developed three or four leaves!
What? You don’t measure the soil temperature in your garden? Well the temperature in the sunny part of my garden has reached 50 degrees Fahrenheit, and that is the magic number for planting cool season crops like peas.
I know, I know, the seed packet says “plant after all danger of frost has passed.” But the people who wrote that are not from Wyoming. They don’t understand how short our growing season is. Nor do they understand our need to start some vegetables as early as possible to take advantage of the cool season before the weather turns ridiculously hot. Other seed packets may say “plant as soon as the soil can be worked,” and since the temperature has reached 50F, that time is right now.
We are not only talking about peas here, but rather all of the cool season crops. The types of vegetables that can tolerate a little frost includes: spinach, lettuce, beets, onions, carrots and the brassicas such as cabbage, broccoli, cauliflower and Brussels sprouts. You could even plant out the kale and chard, if you like the yucky stuff.
The cool season vegetables that are listed here do not produce well when temperatures are too hot. That is why we want to get them planted as soon as possible. Once the temperatures get too hot, the cool season plants will stop producing and some will even go to seed (called bolting).
There is always some risk in planting seeds so early. The weather may turn cool and wet for so long the seeds just sit in the ground and don’t germinate at all, eventually rotting. It’s a gamble, but I think it is a gamble with small investment and large potential return. Seeds are cheap, and the worst you can do is have to plant the seeds again at a later date. I have even found seeds in town that only cost 25 cents. I encourage all vegetable gardeners to gamble a quarter’s worth of seeds.
I focus on peas here because they are so easy to grow. All new gardeners should start with peas. To plant them, just poke a hole in the soil with your finger and drop in a seed. Push some loose soil over the hole with the back of your hand, and walk away. There is no need to plant two seeds in each hole as the germination rate in peas is fairly high and most of them will come up. But don’t plant all your peas at the same time. Just plant some now, then wait two weeks and plant some more. Then wait another two weeks and plant some more. By spreading out the planting dates, you will have peas of different ages coming up and should enjoy a harvest over a longer period of time.
A final word about planting peas: plant extra if you have children. I once tried to grow peas for two seasons and never harvested a single pea for myself. I found out later that the kids had been eating all my peas right in the garden and none had ever made it into the kitchen!
As I am writing this article, I see the weather forecast is calling for snow tomorrow with accumulations of a light coating up to an inch. That is good news; it means I won’t need to water my peas. Maybe I will even set out some other seeds, like emmer or einkorn. Don’t know what those are? Look them up; they are the newest (and coolest) thing….