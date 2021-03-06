Sometimes it can be hard to decide how you fit in to being an outdoors person. The media often portrays people pursuing outdoor activities with excellence.
Hunting shows and magazines show hunters harvesting the biggest game. Documentaries show rock climbers scaling vertical rock faces for thousands of feet off-rope and unafraid. Red Bull-sponsored videos show people redlining their activities in a way that many of us will never experience and may not want to.
You don’t have to be a top-level performer, or attack your activity with a daily vigor that is unrealistic for those of us who work 8 to 5. Sometimes you just have to give yourself the opportunity to try it and be OK with failing a few times.
Being an expert mountain biker is not necessary to give Hidden Hoot Trail a try. A $4,000.00 mountain bike doesn’t need to sit in your garage to qualify you as someone who gets out and rides trails. Jump on your bike, get to the trailhead and give it shot; you won’t be disappointed.
Nordic skiing has a similar narrative. We are fortunate that Black Mountain Nordic Club grooms loops at Cutler and Sibley Lake trails that fit the needs of most any beginner. Sure, you might not be great at first, and there is a decent chance of falling a few times. Once you get up, brush the snow off and take a look at your surroundings, you will realize the personal value of being outdoors.
Often I find myself watching YouTube videos in my spare time of people trail running in exotic places and rock climbing in locations like Yosemite National Park and El Potrero Chico. Instead of finding motivation from these videos, sometimes I find myself doubting why I’m interested because I will never be at the same level as these outdoor athletes. Then I realize those worries don’t matter. I’m much better off closing my laptop, lacing up my shoes and getting out the door.
Many outdoor activities are available to us in Sheridan. Our access is pretty incredible, and many folks in town are willing to help us get started. We can visit the Sheridan Bicycle Company to find the right bike fit. Foot of the Bighorns and The Sports Stop can help us with our trail running and back country needs, and Bighorn Mountain Guides will show you how great and safe rock climbing can be.
It must have been this week’s weather that got me excited about outdoor activities again. After a few weeks of holing up in my house anytime I wasn’t at work and searching for inspiration on YouTube or streaming documentaries on the TV of outdoor pursuits, I finally laced up my shoes and got out the door on Monday and created some inspiration that actually involved me doing something active.
Take advantage of this outdoor mecca we call home. There are plenty of reasons to lace up your shoes and get out the door, and most of the time that is hardest part.