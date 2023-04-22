Backcountry best practices

Boone and Renzy Reno fish at Upper Lost Twin Lake in Cloud Peak Wilderness. The Tensleep corridor is among the high use areas where continued education around backcountry best practices is needed according to Rapid Campsite Assessment data.

 Courtesy photo | Khale Century Reno

It has become a tradition. For the 14th year, Wyoming Wilderness Association and the WYO Theater brought our Sheridan community a selection of award-winning films meant to inspire, challenge, educate and spark conversations around fantastic, albeit sometimes nail-biting, outdoor pursuits.

As usual, the subject matter was diverse: saving the desert tortoise from ravens, pack raft creations, slacklining between hot air balloons, biking and skiing the Balkan Mountains and the task of removing garbage off Mount Everest.

Khale Century Reno is executive director of the Wyoming Wilderness Association.

