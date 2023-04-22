It has become a tradition. For the 14th year, Wyoming Wilderness Association and the WYO Theater brought our Sheridan community a selection of award-winning films meant to inspire, challenge, educate and spark conversations around fantastic, albeit sometimes nail-biting, outdoor pursuits.
As usual, the subject matter was diverse: saving the desert tortoise from ravens, pack raft creations, slacklining between hot air balloons, biking and skiing the Balkan Mountains and the task of removing garbage off Mount Everest.
Now most of us can’t imagine ever climbing Mount Everest. Back in my mountaineering days, I only ever entertained the idea for a small window of time, until I read more about the Khumbu icefall, the death zone and other extreme challenges associated with the pursuit. In the film “Clean Mountains” not only does a Sherpa family successfully summit Everest, but they pick up and pack out loads of garbage left by climbers over the years on the mountain. The number of bags packed out full of trash was astonishing and they barely scratched the surface.
The rubbish on Everest will continue to be an issue. The extreme dangers and lack of oxygen at that elevation leave many to not think of packing it out.
Now in comparison, our wonderful Bighorn Mountains all sit at elevations that most adventurers don’t need an oxygen tank to think clearly and all should be able to safely pack out their rubbish. But over the past couple of years, as WWA volunteers have been out collecting backcountry campsite data, you would be amazed at what is left behind in our high alpine areas: rubber boots, climbing ropes, rafts, clothes, plastic bottles, random tools, lots of fishing equipment and plenty of toiletry products.
So happy Earth Day! A celebration and reminder that just as the outdoors is here for everyone, everyone also shares a responsibility in taking care of it. Even at our higher altitudes.
Be it high peaks, desert or grassland, sagebrush steppe, a high butte, lakes or streams, Wyoming’s wild spaces provide myriad opportunities for exploration. While you are out there, keep in mind this thought from Pico Iyer: “In an age of speed, I began to think, nothing could be more invigorating than going slow. In an age of distraction, nothing can feel more luxurious than paying attention.”
Our wild country can provide a lot of action, but we invite you to also find the opposite: peace, quiet, solitude. Explore wild Wyoming and relish that opportunity to clear your mind, reflect, be still and pay attention to your stunning surroundings. And as your attention is drawn to that trash someone left behind, please pack it out with you. Be motivated by that Sherpa family to keep it wild and clean.
Khale Century Reno is executive director of the Wyoming Wilderness Association.