The foothills have greened, Highway 14A is open and momma moose are chasing anyone that tries to get within casting distance of the North Tongue. That means it’s officially summer in the Bighorns.
When you live in a place as special as Sheridan County, you learn quickly there is no bad season to explore our outdoors, but there is a best season — and it’s here.
And what better way to celebrate the start of the best season than coming down to Kendrick Park June 4 for Sheridan’s first party of the summer?
That’s right, you and your family and friends are sure to have a blast partying with us in the park at Trailfest, presented by Sheridan Media, part of The Dead Swede Weekend.
Our celebration of all the ways you can enjoy your community trails is built around the weekend’s signature even — The Dead Swede Gravel Race/Ride/Tour. Now in its sixth year, about 700 riders from around the country and Canada will congregate in Kendrick Park for what is easily the most beautiful — if not most challenging — bike race anywhere on the Front Range.
Of course, those riders will spend most of the day outside of Kendrick Park, grinding gravel up Red Grade to Park Reservoir and back down to Beckton, Dayton and Soldier Creek before finishing where they began in the park.
During that time, Sheridan Community Land Trust has teamed with many of our great friends to make your Saturday in the park something special.
What can you and your family and friends do at Trailfest? Here’s a sampling:
• 5K run/walk with Sheridan Recreation District
• Yoga in the park with Asia Stockwell of Maven Massage & Bodywork
• Kids raffle race — Prizes include two Kid Curious gift cards, 10 Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce gift cards and five Dairy Queen gift cards
• Crayon bouncer and animal kingdom playground inflatables with Party in the House
• Face painting with Crazy Woman Face Painting
• Art in the park with SAGE Community Arts
• Adoption booth with Sheridan Dog and Cat Shelter and Second Chance Sheridan Cat Rescue
• Nature WY learning activities with Science Kids
• Line and country swing dancing lessons with Gravity Performing Arts Center
• Games and demonstrations with Sheridan Ultimate Frisbee
• Casting demonstrations with Little Bighorn Trout Unlimited
• Excavation and artifact analysis booth with Sheridan and Johnson County Chapter of Wyoming Archaeological Society
• Paper airplanes with Greater Wyoming Big Brothers/Big Sisters
• Seed planting with Rooted in Wyoming
• Massage booth with Maven Massage & Bodyworks opens at 1 p.m.
• Balanced Healing Salt & Sauna on site all day
• Adventure gear from Dirt Bags, Iter Arnum and Leave No Trace
• Ceramic creations courtesy of Red Bison Studio
• Plus more from Bighorn National Forest, Wyoming Cattlewomen and WYO Pathfinders
And don’t forget to cheer on the Dead Swede racers.
If that wasn’t enough, beginning at 2:30, Jimmy Keith & Freeway Soul will kick the party into high gear from the bandshell stage. You can also grab a cold brew from local favorites Black Tooth Brewing Company, Luminous Brewhouse and Smith Alley Brewing Company.
Need another beverage? The Happy Camper has fantastic burritos and great drinks, and The Colombian Guy Coffee Van will be serving South America’s finest on site Saturday morning. It isn’t by accident that Nubs BBQ will have their delicious wood-fired, slow-cooked meats and eats for lunch through the afternoon. Plus, Scoops will have ice cream, shakes, malts, floats, iced frappes, smoothies, Italian sodas, slushies, soft drinks, hot dogs, polish dogs, pretzels, nachos and more. From 5-8 p.m. Friday, Southmouth will serve authentic Cajun food during The Dead Swede packet pickup in Kendrick Park.
Join us as we celebrate the start of summer with a party in the park that celebrates all the ways you can explore our wonderful Wyoming wonderland at Trailfest June 4. It’s free fun for everyone.
It sure beats being chased by a momma moose.
A full schedule can be found at sheridanclt.org/events/trailfest-2022.