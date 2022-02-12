Lacrosse is a Native American tradition and sport that has roots going back centuries in the United States. Originating on the East Coast, lacrosse has a great following in the Great Lakes region, down the East Coast and in the American South. Traditionally, the game was played to solve conflicts between tribes and villages as well as a recreational activity.
Traditional games had the potential to last several days and the goals could be many miles apart. As many as one thousand participants could play in those games, allowing players to rest over multi-day games. Lacrosse has been referred to as the Creator’s Game by Native Americans from the belief that the game was a gift from the creator.
Immigrants to North America first witnessed lacrosse in the 17th century, and over a period of time eventually adapted the game. The first book published about the sport came out in 1869 and was written by Dr. William George Beers. This book provided a foundation of standardized rules, game strategies and field configuration.
Collegiate sports are a major tradition in the United States and lacrosse has been a part of that tradition since 1877 when New York University established the first men’s team in the United States. Many other colleges followed over the years such as Harvard and Yale.
The first NCAA lacrosse championship occurred in 1971. Today, every college division offers men’s and women’s lacrosse, creating athletic and academic opportunities for thousands of young adults.
Lacrosse made its Olympic debut in 1904 and was seen again in 1908, but was subsequently dropped and has not been part of the Olympics since. Last year, the International Olympic Committee voted to add lacrosse back to the Olympic schedule allowing for games to be introduced in 2028.
In 2018, the Sheridan Recreation District had the opportunity to bring the women’s head lacrosse coach from Marian University in Wisconsin to Wyoming for a youth lacrosse clinic. This clinic acted as a catalyst for youth lacrosse in the Sheridan community and has led to two successful seasons for children ages 8 to 14. Registration for the upcoming season starts in March with the season beginning April 4.
The Sheridan Lacrosse Club is a newly established nonprofit group starting a high school team, the Sheridan Mavericks, that will take the field this spring. Headed by JR Wright, this club provides the next level of instruction and competition beyond the youth recreation league. Check out registration information on the group’s website or social media pages.
The University of Wyoming will take on Montana State University in a men’s lacrosse game April 16. A part of the Rocky Mountain Lacrosse Conference, this sanctioned collegiate game will be sure to entertain both lacrosse enthusiasts and newcomers alike. The game will take place at Homer Scott Field at Sheridan High School, time to be determined.
Traditional sports are well represented in the Sheridan community and have provided many opportunities for locals. Expanding opportunities and providing new experiences such as lacrosse is what the Sheridan Recreation District is all about, and we plan to continue on that path well into the future.