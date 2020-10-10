You know, we live in an amazing country. Every fall season, I am looking for leaves to put my gardens to bed, and what happens? My neighbors rake up their leaves and set the bags out on the curb! All I have to do is knock on the door (the answer is always “yes”) and load up the leaves.
Why am I excited about leaves? It is because applying leaves to your garden is probably the single, best thing you can do to improve the health and productivity of your soil. When added to your garden, leaves feed earthworms and beneficial microbes in the soil.
Leaves make excellent mulch cover for the soil and will help to protect your soil from drying winds over the winter. This mulch layer will also break down over time and provide some nutrients to the soil as well.
If you must rototill your soil, add a few inches of leaves to your garden before rototilling. Your soil will have better tilth (be lighter and looser) next spring and will be ready to plant without having to rototill again. And if you are a no-till gardener, simply place about 6 inches of leaves over your garden and forget it until spring. When you are ready to plant, you will find that most of the leaves have been devoured by the creatures that live in the soil, and your garden will be ready to plant without any work required. Simply move the mulch aside and plant your seeds directly in the soil.
There are many garden articles, composting brochures, and gardening videos that speak of ways to use leaves in your garden. I invite you to research this topic. As a starting point, consider watching a four minute video on YouTube, just search for the title “7 Ways to Use Leaves in Your Garden.”
Now not all leaves are created equal. Some of the larger leaves, like those from cottonwood trees, most maples, or oak trees, are fairly large while leaves of the weeping birch, locust, tartarian maple, and even elms are relatively small. I have found that the larger leaves, if applied whole, will tend to matt down and create an impenetrable layer that can smother the soil for a time until they too eventually break down.
So if you are going to cover your gardens with leaves that are relatively large, I recommend that you first shred the leaves in to smaller pieces before spreading them out. There are many types of shredders available commercially, some which can also chip small branches. But probably the simplest and easiest way to shred your leaves is to spread them out on your lawn and then run over them with a lawnmower with a collection bag.
Since leaves make such excellent mulch, they can be used to mulch around your vegetable plants or flowers during the growing season too. To save some fall leaves to be used next summer, consider storing them in plastic bags. Simply fill a leaf bag, tie it off, and then poke holes in the side of the bags with a pitch fork or a garden fork, then store the bags in an area away from direct sunlight, until you need them.
Lastly, I recommend that everyone who gardens fill their compost bins with leaves while they are available. Leaves are “self-composting” in that you will not need to worry about getting the carbon/nitrogen ratio just right. Simply wet the leaves as you add them to the compost pile and occasionally add a layer of soil. The worms will find your pile of leaves and will work all winter for free to create the best compost you have ever seen!
So, leaves are good. While you are raking leaves this fall, I hope you won’t view the activity as a chore and that you will think of it as harvesting compost for your soil.