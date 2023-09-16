In my column this past December, I asked how you define outdoor recreation. This month, I am asking again, only not in a philosophical way but quite literally. I do hope you’ll consider chiming in and adding your two cents.
Over the past few decades, my perspective on what constitutes outdoor recreation has evolved and expanded numerous times. Working in the outdoor retail industry for seven years certainly had a drastic impact on my ideas of outdoor rec. However, transitioning into outdoor education likely led to my most mind-expanding period. Spending five years programming a mountain campus; teaching and leading college students and community members in myriad outdoor oriented pursuits; and partnering with local land management agencies and private land owners stretched my viewpoints on outdoor recreation farther than I thought possible.
Serving on the Sheridan Community Land Trust board for eight years; working peripherally with Science Kids and Wyoming Wilderness Association; marrying a man who, along with his two sons, equally loves fly-fishing and dirt biking; and having a sister who is the Recreation Staff Officer for the Bighorn National Forest have also all contributed to my outdoor recreation viewpoints.
Just when I thought I knew it all, I was fortunate enough to become your representative on the Wyoming State Parks and Cultural Resources (SPCR) Commission. Serving on the commission over the past seven years, I have had numerous opportunities to assess and reassess my understanding, and I would venture to say that nearly everyone in Sheridan County is impacted by what falls under the umbrella of outdoor recreation.
The Wyoming Department of SPCR, the Division of State Parks, Historic Sites and Trails, and the Wyoming Outdoor Recreation Office are seeking your input on the 2023 Outdoor Recreation User Survey, and I implore you to participate.
Every five years, the state of Wyoming updates our Statewide Comprehensive Outdoor Recreation Plan (SCORP), the last one having been implemented in 2019. This year the aims of the SCORP are to identify and address the outdoor recreation needs of Wyoming’s residents and visitors, which will in turn help secure substantial funding for recreation projects through federal Land and Water Conservation Fund grant funding.
As outlined on the 2023 Wyoming SCORP website, in sharing your input by participating in this survey, you can help:
• Make grant money available to help support local activities in your community
• Create opportunities for better land stewardship and conservation around the state
• Provide better/easier access to outdoor facilities near you
• Ensure good management of lands and programs you enjoy
• Ensure continued investment in lands and facilities, so future generations can enjoy them
The survey takes about 20 minutes and is supposed to be taken by anyone who gets outside in Wyoming. The majority of the survey asks about your recreation activities here at home and around the state over the past year. If you start to get bored checking boxes, just remember it is important to go all the way to the end because that is where the survey asks, “Are there things that park and forest managers can do to help you participate in — and enjoy — outdoor recreation experiences in Wyoming?” and “Please write any other comments you have about outdoor recreation in Wyoming below.”
Let’s make sure Sheridan County is well represented in this survey. Please go to 2023wyscorp.com before Oct. 1 and share your thoughts.
Julie Greer is a member of the Wyoming State Parks & Cultural Resources Commission.