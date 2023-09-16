09-16-23 Greer Column.jpg
Michael Greer, in his dirt bike attire, fly fishes in the Bighorns on Father’s Day, June 18, 2023. Every five years, the state of Wyoming updates its Statewide Comprehensive Outdoor Recreation Plan (SCORP), which works to identify and address the outdoor recreation needs of Wyoming’s residents and visitors which will in turn help secure substantial funding for recreation projects through federal Land and Water Conservation Fund grant funding.

 Courtesy photo | Stuart Greer

In my column this past December, I asked how you define outdoor recreation. This month, I am asking again, only not in a philosophical way but quite literally. I do hope you’ll consider chiming in and adding your two cents.

Over the past few decades, my perspective on what constitutes outdoor recreation has evolved and expanded numerous times. Working in the outdoor retail industry for seven years certainly had a drastic impact on my ideas of outdoor rec. However, transitioning into outdoor education likely led to my most mind-expanding period. Spending five years programming a mountain campus; teaching and leading college students and community members in myriad outdoor oriented pursuits; and partnering with local land management agencies and private land owners stretched my viewpoints on outdoor recreation farther than I thought possible.

Julie Greer is a member of the Wyoming State Parks & Cultural Resources Commission.

