Last Saturday was National Trails Day. Many of you were out and about cleaning up our local, public trails. Last Saturday was also the Wyoming Wilderness Association board and staff retreat meeting held this year in Laramie.
As a statewide nonprofit, WWA seeks to meet at different locations across the state to not only get to know our constituents but to support local businesses, other nonprofits and play an active role in their local wildland issues. Taking the time at the end of a long day of meetings to step outside and help clean up a highly used public trail system at Happy Jack was just the ticket to rejuvenate the entire board and staff. It also provided ample opportunity to share a bit of information about WWA with local users.
There is a lot happening around the state that pertains to the work WWA does to protect public wildlands. Hopefully, by now you have received our impact-filled newsletter, but here are just a few highlights of what WWA staff is working on around the state.
Last fall, WWA members took the time to submit thoughtful, informative, place-based comments on the Shoshone National Forest’s proposed Travel Management Plan. Members highlighted their personal connections and unique wild experiences on the Shoshone, the importance of protecting our last best roadless areas and the need for maintenance and enforcement of the existing road system — instead of building new OHV trails.
This summer, we have invited the region and new SNF leadership on a WWA-led field trip on the Wind River District to view first-hand the proposed ATV trail additions and potential impacts to inventoried roadless areas and the Fitzpatrick Wilderness.
The upcoming Bridger-Teton National Forest Land Management plan remains a top priority and a critical opportunity to achieve additional protections for existing Wilderness Study Areas and the few remaining roadless lands. In preparation for that planning process to begin, we are working alongside diverse stakeholders and reaching out to the region’s oldest stewards, Indigenous Tribal nations, whose extensive knowledge and living heritage have been absent from these discussions for too long.
We are also staying apprised of other proposals that threaten regional public wildlands, such as the release of the Caribou-Targhee National Forest’s Draft Environmental Impact Statement for the proposed Grand Targhee Master Plan expansion expected in May.
Our Red Desert work is again focused on two separate but complementary campaigns; the Citizens for the Red Desert congressional legislative effort, and active advocacy for conservation in the upcoming revision to the Rock Springs Resource Management Plan.
Our coalition is now actively working to analyze and report on the most appropriate areas for ACEC designation. Acceptance of any of these nominations would lead to long-lasting administrative protections in the new RMP.
This summer represents the third year of our citizen science Solitude Monitoring initiative on the west side of the state and the second year collecting Rapid Campsite Assessments here locally in the Cloud Peak Wilderness. We look forward to meeting our returning volunteers and new recruits out on the landscape. Both are opportunities to give back to our wilderness areas through simple data collection gathered while hiking.
WWA is reconnecting with our communities and revisiting our favorite wildlands this summer. And as one staffer so eloquently points out, “Our work depends on strong bonds between community and the wild places we seek to protect. If we can take time to reestablish our own connections and inspire another person to responsibly do the same, we’ve moved one step closer to achieving that goal.”