Sheridan and the rest of Wyoming have just recently begun to experience the COVID climate that the rest of the country has been living in since the summer.
With relatively few cases in Sheridan, we were able to experience Wyoming summer safely with friends and family members while New York, Texas, Arizona and Florida were battling overwhelming cases and statewide lockdowns.
Here in Wyoming, we are lucky that we could easily socially distance over the summer and still stay mentally, physically and emotionally healthy. With the Bighorn Mountains in our backyard, it was nearly impossible to get bored and restless, even with COVID present in our community.
You could leave your front door and bike or walk on a nearby trail or pathway.You could drive up the mountain and fish in a lake or creek right off the road. There were endless opportunities to soak up the sun hiking, camping, fishing, boating, backpacking, biking, swimming, four-wheeling and so much more. When it comes to summer, Wyomingites naturally flock to the outdoors, and as a result, many people improve their overall health.
When it turns to winter, the outdoor lifestyle might not feel as accessible. Winter can be harsh and a time when it is more difficult to connect with our natural environment. There are more barriers to accessing the outdoors, including challenging road conditions and expensive equipment, gear, and training for winter activities. For many, winter is a time to stay inside and wait for warmer temperatures. However, healthier options can prove otherwise.
With winter creeping in and COVID cases rising at alarming rates, being homebound may make you feel stressed and restless. Staying at home and indoors may have long-lasting physiological effects such as depression, health anxiety, financial worry, social support and loneliness, as well as a negative impact on your immune health.
To enhance your mental and physical well-being, make a plan to go outside and get some fresh air this winter, even just a 20-minute walk outside each day. Many outdoor opportunities this winter can be done while social distancing and staying safe.
For shredding the mountain slopes, Antelope Butte Mountain Recreation Area is proud to offer affordable options to ski, snowboard and use the mountain without having to step inside a building.
There will be a ticket window to limit exposure, COVID protocols and enough acres to socially distance. Season passes bought online are delivered by mail to further limit contact. Antelope Butte has a yurt and event tent for eating and staying warm and encourages tailgating at your vehicle. Everyone can enjoy the mountain while staying safe.
Downhill skiing and snowboarding may not be for everyone. If you are looking for a low-impact activity, this year Antelope Butte will also be offering snowshoe, Nordic ski and fat bike rentals for you to explore the groomed trails on the mountain at Antelope Butte, also available for you to bring your own snowshoes, Nordic skis or fat bike.
After you explore the groomed trails at Antelope Butte, check out the Cutler Hill and Sibley Lake trails. If you have any questions about fat biking, reach out to Sheridan Bicycle Company to help you have a successful adventure.
The Bighorn National Forest, which spans over 1.1 million acres, hosts over 250 miles of freshly groomed trails for backcountry snowmobiling. Nearby lodges such as Bear Lodge and Arrowhead Lodge have sleds and snowmobiles available to rent.
If you’re a fishing fan, don’t let the snow or cold temperatures stop you from catching a big one. Try ice fishing at Tongue River Reservoir or Sibley Lake. Not sure what bait to use or what you might need, get in touch with the folks at Fly Shop of the Bighorns for some friendly advice and all of your fishing needs.
Whether you are skiing on the mountain or going on a snowy hike near town, stay active this winter. Our bodies need movement, and there is a well established relationship between physical movement and mental health. There are also numerous health benefits of sunshine and fresh air. The sights, smells and feelings of being outside are irreplaceable. Studies have even shown that being outside in nature reduces the risk of type II diabetes, cardiovascular disease, premature death, preterm birth, stress and high blood pressure.
Find time this winter to venture outside and take advantage of the physical, mental and emotional health benefits of the outdoors. There are so many different ways to stay active and so much to be gained by being outside. Make a plan to unplug and reconnect with the outdoors this winter. You’ll thank yourself for it later. Make a plan to get outside this winter.