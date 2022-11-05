T
h
e Major League Baseball World Series is an exciting week of the year. To watch the entire series, especially if it goes to seven games, is to watch many innings of baseball. It can be a beautiful experience and it can be a heart-wrenching experience, depending on how your team fairs. The World Series can unite a fan base and community, or can force them to put their hopes in the following year’s team.
Today’s youth have many options of organized extracurricular activities. Recreation and travel sports programs are structured to account for just about every minute of time. Whether at practice and transitioning between warmups, drills and specific skill development or in a game situation trying to get the most out of a limited amount of time. Those lessons in time management and accountability are beneficial and provide important opportunities.
More frequently I see kids involved in multiple activities at the same time. Kids bounce from multiple sports practices, to music lessons, to maybe Boy Scouts or Girl Scouts.
Those are great opportunities that open many doors; however, it is important for kids to have time to play in an environment that is not structured and has room for creative freedom.
Additionally having the opportunity to play outside is important. We are fortunate to live in a place where youth can have a certain amount of independence to be outside, visit a park with friends or bike on the pathways. Learning how to appropriately utilize that independence is important to the development of a young person.
Communities have the responsibility to provide safe outdoor spaces for citizens. Having age-appropriate spaces is a great benefit to users. For example, playgrounds can be designed for different age groups of kids, which can enhance their overall experience. Implementing play structure features designed for specific demographics creates a more quality play experience.
A play area that is designed well can aid in a child’s development in an unimposing way where fun is the main objective.
Skills such as balance, social skills and hand-eye coordination can all be aided in development through a well thought out play space.
The World Series is a great athletic and patriotic event. A series that has been romanticized every year for as far back as many of us can remember.
Elite athletes, passionate fans and major turns in luck make it an event with which a wide range of people can connect.
Whether you are 8 years old in Houston or 80 years old in Philadelphia, you are watching the same game. As much as I enjoy watching the World Series and reminiscing about my favorite players from the past like Ken Griffey Jr. and Chipper Jones, I also have great memories of just being able to play. Pretending to be Indiana Jones while commandeering the local jungle gym or jumping pillar to pillar on the old wooden playground after being explicitly told not to were times where my only priority was to have fun on my own terms.
Make time for kids to have fun and be creative, they will have plenty of time for that other stuff in the future.