It happened. Finally. Heading home from a day at the office I recently realized that for the first time in quite some time I could experience that amazing wintertime commodity — daylight time.
Since the time switch at the start of November, it’s been days of dwindling daylight presaging a dark drive home. Now, the streetlights weren’t yet on, and the sun was still poking above the point of Cloud Peak.
It was thrilling, it was refreshing, it was daylight!
And on that day, I read that a bill was introduced in our state legislature to end biannual time changes and move to year-round standard time. And I raged, raged against the dying of daylight.
After all, I cursed, why wouldn’t we go with year-round daylight time? That would mean more daylight to enjoy the great grooming at Red Grade Trails our friends at Active Good have so kindly provided for our community this winter. More daylight to get in another Hoot Loop lap after work. Or, as my neighbors would surely remind me, more daylight to get those overdue outdoors chores done. But who wants to do that when there’s more daylight to sling suckers from Little Goose in December and more daylight to tease trout in the North Tongue come May?
And 4 a.m. summertime dawns? C’mon!
So, I keyboard warriored my way through Google to find facts that confirmed my belief that Daylight Saving Time is far superior to Standard Time only to discover my belief was wrong.
As it turns out, the science is settled. Chronobiologists (the folks who study human biological rhythms like the circadian rhythm) overwhelmingly support year-round standard time because apparently daylight time mucks more with people’s sleep cycles, hearts, weight and even increases cancer risks. The evidence they cite: people living at the west ends of time zones have higher rates of heart disease, obesity and cancer than their counterparts living on the east end of the same time zone. The Society for Research on Biological Rhythms lays it all out in clinical detail.
Stupid science, making me rethink what I thought I knew because of its stupid data and stupid studies with replicated results and stupid proof…
I guess that’s what discovery’s all about — learning something new or learning a new way to do something.
At SCLT, we’ve created a whole series of events based on exactly that. They’re called Discovery Sessions, and they’re all about helping our community learn new ways to enjoy the outdoors in our beautiful Bighorns backyard and beyond.
Allow me to shed a little daylight on some of the great upcoming Discovery Sessions.
On Feb. 20, there will be plenty of daylight for Family Sled Day at Trail End State Historic Site. From 10 a.m. to noon, bring your sleds, boots and gloves for one of our favorite winter pastimes. While there, you’ll have a chance to learn about the fascinating history of Trail End State Historic Site and the Kendrick family from Site Superintendent Sharie Shada.
If you’re less inclined to like the light, our Discovery Session Feb. 6 may be perfect for you. We’re partnering with Hole in the Wall Grotto to host native Sheridanite Doug Warner of the Northern Rocky Mountain Grotto for an introduction to caving. During this hourlong Zoom session, you’ll learn how to explore caves in a way that’s safe for you and safe for these sensitive natural systems.
On March 11, you’ll be able to take a trip back in time from ancient hunting grounds to 20th century events as SCLT Historical Educator Carrie Edinger unveils The Human Migration of Southeastern Sheridan County, a project that will explore how the human migration process has changed the landscape.
Further out on the calendar, there will be Discovery Sessions on mountain bike riding, Big Goose Creek history, a slew of Discovery Sessions Unplugged with Science Kids, and, if the stars align, some skywatching comingled with Plains Indian oral history and archaeoastronomy.
So, #OptOutside and see what you can discover — be it daylight time, nighttime or anytime, you’re sure to have a great time.
To learn more about upcoming SCLT Discovery Sessions and other ways to have a great time exploring our beautiful Bighorns backyard, see sheridanclt.org.