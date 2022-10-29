Great horned owl

The great-horned owl, one of the most familiar and common owls in the Bighorns, is best known for its long, earlike feather tufts. 

 Courtesy photo

Owls have long been the focus of lore and are considered significant in many cultures. The Bighorn National Forest is home to these fascinating creatures. There have been many observations of several owl species on the forest but only three species have been officially recorded as residents.

The great-horned owl, one of the most familiar and common owls in the Bighorns, is best known for its long, earlike feather tufts. This large owl can also be identified by its rhythmic pattern of deep, soft hoots when asserting its territory. Their diet consists of pretty much anything that moves and is small enough to catch. They eat a lot of mice, rabbits, squirrels and even frogs, lizards and insects.

Sara Kirol is public affairs officer, R2 Leave No Trace coordinator and partnership coordinator for the Bighorn National Forest. For more information about the Bighorn National Forest, visit any of the offices in Sheridan, Buffalo and Greybull or see www.fs.usda.gov/bighorn.

