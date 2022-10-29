Owls have long been the focus of lore and are considered significant in many cultures. The Bighorn National Forest is home to these fascinating creatures. There have been many observations of several owl species on the forest but only three species have been officially recorded as residents.
The great-horned owl, one of the most familiar and common owls in the Bighorns, is best known for its long, earlike feather tufts. This large owl can also be identified by its rhythmic pattern of deep, soft hoots when asserting its territory. Their diet consists of pretty much anything that moves and is small enough to catch. They eat a lot of mice, rabbits, squirrels and even frogs, lizards and insects.
Great-horned owls are very opportunistic and can be found in just about every habitat type in North America. They don’t build their own nests and often take over those built by other large birds such as herons or hawks. Both parents will care for the young, with 1-3 eggs laid each year. Parent great-horned owls will continue to care for young owls after they leave the nest, often for several more months.
Another owl found in the Bighorn National Forest is the boreal owl. This owl is much more secretive than the great-horned owl and less is known about its population trends. Boreal owls are usually solitary, only joining other owls of their species during courtship and raising young. The male boreal owl will care for the female while she is on the nest, but they do not typically roost together. Boreal owls eat small mammals such as mice and voles. As their name implies, boreal owls prefer forests. Here in the Bighorns, they tend to be found in high elevation spruce-fir forests.
The short-eared owl is a ground nester that prefers open areas such as meadows and marshes in the Bighorn National Forest. Most of the brooding and feeding of the young is done by the female. However, the male will bring food for the female to feed their owlets. Their typical diet consists of rodents and other small mammals. They are more active during daylight hours than other owls in the Bighorns and are usually seen during dusk and dawn. If a nest or the young are threatened, adults may fly at the intruder and make a loud clapping sound with their wings. They are also known to act injured to draw predators away from their young. Scientists have noted a decline in short-eared owl populations and although not in Wyoming, some states have listed them as threatened.
Annually, animals that prefer small dark spaces to nest, such as owls are trapped in open vertical pipes. Many times, these pipes are the important part of ventilation systems for vault toilets like those found in campgrounds and picnic areas across the forest. To reduce the loss of these animals, the Teton Raptor Center in Wilson, Wyoming, launched what they call the Poo-Poo Project in 2013. The project consists of installing an affordable, well-fitting and durable screen over toilet vent pipes to prevent animals from entering while still allowing air flow for ventilation. These screens have been installed on Bighorn National Forest’s vault toilets along with thousands of others in all 50 states and worldwide.
Sara Kirol is public affairs officer, R2 Leave No Trace coordinator and partnership coordinator for the Bighorn National Forest. For more information about the Bighorn National Forest, visit any of the offices in Sheridan, Buffalo and Greybull or see www.fs.usda.gov/bighorn.