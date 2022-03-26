Smokey Bear, one of America’s favorite public figures, has taught us from an early age that “only you can prevent wildfire.” As adults, we might find ourselves asking, "Are all fires bad? Are all fires the same? What role do I really play in all this?"
Let’s visit with some of our local experts on the Bighorn National Forest to find out.
Research, history and experience tell us that not all fires have a negative impact. In fact, many ecosystems rely on fire to remain healthy. Regular fire through some environments can actually prevent large, devastating fires from happening later.
“Small-scale or mild-to-moderate severity burns help return nutrients to the soil,” said Matt Enger, Bighorn National Forest hydrologist. "They release native plant seeds adapted to natural fire regimes and reduce fuel loading, which can prevent high intensity and high severity fires from occurring.”
Fire is a natural process that maintains ecosystem function by creating a diversity of age classes in forested stands. Lodgepole and Engelmann spruce forests, which make up most of the Bighorn National Forest, typically burn every 120 to 300 years in a stand-replacing fire, although a range of fire sizes and intensities are natural.
“Just like the health of human populations is dependent on a diversity of ages, a forest needs diversity of ages to provide a variety of wildlife habitat and resilience in the face of natural disturbances such as insects, disease, fire and wind events,” said Bighorn National Forest Fire and Fuels Management Officer Jon Warder.
We have all seen many examples of large fires consuming everything in their path and impacting people’s lives. For decades, land management agencies have been tasked to fight fires to protect life, property and resources. Unfortunately, fuel loading has reached critical levels because of this fire suppression. Although some forested areas in the Bighorn National Forest have had fires in the last 100 to 120 years, many have not and are thus primed for a large wildfire.
The situation is compounded with a changing climate and more people living in fire-prone areas. For decades, there has been a development trend in forested areas, putting houses and other infrastructure at risk from fires. The lands where homes or private property adjoin or intersect with the forest is called the wildland/urban interface, or WUI. The running national five-year average of annual number of structures destroyed by wildfires rose from 2,873 in 2014 to 12,255 in 2020, a fourfold increase in just six years.
The Smokey Bear fire prevention campaign has been a very effective approach to educate about the consequences of fires. However, when Smokey Bear speaks, he is not referring to all types of fire. Let’s take a closer look.
Land managers typically have only a few tools available to nurse overgrown forests back to a more natural state while still protecting watersheds and property. These actions include thinning (by chainsaws or other equipment), mechanical harvest and prescribed burns. Thinning, often the first step, is where trees are removed from overstocked forests to create space for the remaining trees to thrive. Mechanical harvests are often done to open the forest canopy and allow new trees to grow and regenerate. The remaining tool may be a controlled, low-to-moderate intensity burn to reduce fuel loading and allow regeneration, in what is called a prescribed fire.
Bighorn National Forest fire managers successfully burned 1,500 acres in 2020 and approximately 600 acres in 2021 through prescribed burns. Crews from the Bighorn National Forest annually travel to southeastern states to help with prescribed burns. To mimic the natural process of wildfire, forests in the southeast introduce fire more frequently than forests in Wyoming. On just one forest in Florida, well over 100,000 acres were burned through prescribed fire last year.
“As in Wyoming, the burn objectives in Florida often include benefits to native species, most famously the endangered Red-cockaded woodpecker,” said Aaron Kohlrusch, a Tongue Ranger District senior firefighter who recently returned from helping with prescribed burns in Florida. "The shorter flame lengths won’t damage the bird’s nesting cavities but remove over-grown brush that predators such as snakes use to access the nests when fire doesn’t occur as often as needed.”
Hopefully, many of your questions about wildfire have been answered. You may now be asking, what can I do?
On the Bighorn National Forest, about 50% of fires are started by humans. It’s hard to imagine that your little campfire could become a raging inferno but if the conditions are right, it can. Always put your campfire completely out before you leave, even if you plan to be back after a short time. That means after you have doused it with water or soil and stirred, you no longer feel heat if your hand hovers a few centimeters above the burned wood or if you touch it with the back of your hand.
Check that your trailer chains aren’t dragging and creating sparks that could ignite nearby grasses. Dispose of cigarette butts appropriately in an ash tray or other fireproof receptacle. It can take up to five years for cigarette butts to decompose. Be aware of where you park your vehicle. The muffler and exhaust system can be extremely hot and ignite tall dry grasses.