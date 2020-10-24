Creaks, clangs, slaps, smacks and a big whoosh filled the air along the banks of Big Goose Creek this spring. For most of a morning, Kenny Osborne, with the help of his mighty excavator, methodically freed iron rail after iron rail from the creek. Finally, after nearly 90 years, “The Impaler” — an old diversion structure that once sent water for the railroad all the way to Sheridan’s historic downtown — met its match.
The removal of this dangerous stream obstruction was made possible thanks to a whole lot of teamwork from landowners and residents at the site and two local businesses — EMIT and Steady Stream Hydrology — that donated equipment, expertise and volunteer muscle to ensure water recreationists have safer access to the stream.
Prior to removal, Richard and Kathy Woods allowed a portage site on their land so recreationists had a safe way around the dam. They, too, supported efforts to remove the dangerous “Impaler.” As a bonus, removal of the dam will improve stream health and likely reduce the impact from flooding when the waters rise.
“My grandchildren play in it. We enjoy the waterfowl and wildlife,” said Casey Osborn Sr., an upstream landowner. As he spoke, a nesting mother goose watched from a small island just upstream.
“For a long time, it had been accepted to dump a lot of things in the stream. Now, we’re cleaning it up,” he said.
With each rail removed, Osborn and a cadre of other helpers were quick to hop in the water and load debris in the excavator’s bucket. Raleigh Whalen, another landowner, said he’s eager to see what fish swim in.
That’s something Tina Krueger, owner and principal hydrologist at Steady Stream Hydrology, said should happen as the stream begins to heal itself. She worked with Sheridan Community Land Trust to prepare permits, collect data and oversee the project before, during and after removal.
She explained the channel will soon begin to return to a more natural state — narrower, deeper — from its wide, shallow condition caused by nearly a century of impoundment.
“That will make the stream deeper and cooler, which will let it support the life it can support,” Kruger said.
That will likely mean more trout for Whalen and a nice cool pool for his dogs and Osborn’s grandkids to swim.
In late summer, Kruger joined SCLT to check in on the site. She was quite pleased with the progress, saying that the stream looked in very good shape thus far. Some vegetative and shaping work may be needed in the spring, but, in the big picture, the stream’s healing itself.
“Clean-up efforts like this enhance our outdoor resources in Sheridan County. Ecologically, it creates a more sustainable habitat for all riparian and terrestrial life,” she said.
And that’s what projects like this are all about. Thanks to everyone’s efforts, the Tongue River Water Trail now has two, rather than three, portages to go with 14 access sites thanks to partnerships with public and private landowners.
But don’t take it from me — take it from someone who found her home because of the access the Tongue River Water Trail has made possible.
For an Oregon gal who learned to swim as she learned to walk, the lack of access to waters to swim, float, fish and just get outdoors was something Hesid Brandow described as a “culture shock.”
“Sheridan did not have good public access to waterways when I began coming here, which was a huge cultural barrier for me,” she said.
That barrier began to lift as SCLT began working with private and public landowners to create the Tongue River Water Trail. Brandow’s family uses the Tongue River Valley “almost daily during the warm season” and frequently, though less often, in the winter. That’s fishing and swimming, hiking and cross-country skiing — even an annual father-son canoe trip.
Brandow credits the creation of the water trails for the dramatic change she’s experienced in and around the Tongue River Valley.
“In our decade living here, we have watched as the area has been cleaned up,” she said. “Our family benefits daily from the well-maintained creek bank and we are constantly reminded of just how fortunate we are to live in a community with a land trust.”
This summer, Brandow and her husband, Kevin Knapp, created a video documenting a group float down the river trail. She said it was a way to thank SCLT for helping establish “this free, amazing recreational opportunity that exists right here in town.”
“I hope sharing my family’s experience will get the word out so more families can share in this incredible community treasure,” she said. “For me, water will always be the center of my world, so being able to access it has helped make Sheridan a true home.”
For more information and to watch Hesid’s video, visit sheridanclt.org.