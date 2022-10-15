10-15-22 OUTDOORS column outdoor clubsweb.jpg
Students from Sheridan High School participate in one of the first Outdoor Club adventures with climbing guides in 2018.

 Courtesy photo | Khale Century Reno

Almost half of Wyoming is public lands. Wyoming Wilderness Association believes giving youth the opportunity to begin the development of an informed voice and an understanding of public land values through outdoor activity is a critical step in the protection of these landscapes for future generations.

Recognizing this and also being passionate about providing low-cost outdoor recreation opportunities to help connect our high school youth to their mountainous backyard, WWA teamed up with district teachers to launch outdoor clubs at three Sheridan County high schools several years ago and they are still active today. Students — find your club sponsor teachers and see what is on the list for adventures this year.

Khale Century Reno is executive director of Wyoming Wilderness Association. 

