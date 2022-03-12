Later this month, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department will host season setting meetings across the state. These meetings are an opportunity for wildlife managers to present initial proposals for the fall hunting season to the public as well as get feedback from hunters about the proposals and local management issues of concern. These proposals are for big game, wild turkey, upland game birds, small game, migratory game birds and light goose conservation orders.
Seasons are set annually to allow wildlife managers to adjust season dates, lengths or license allocations based on the most current status of wildlife populations.
The development of hunting season proposals incorporates data gathered over the past year, including biological data collected from harvested animals at check stations and through field checks in fall 2021. This data includes gender and relative age, antler or horn measurements, the hunt area where the animal was harvested, disease sampling and more.
Also, beginning last fall and continuing through this February, ground and aerial surveys of big game populations were conducted. Biologists and game wardens record the number of animals they observe and classify them into sex and age class. Fawns and calves counted in post-hunting season surveys give an indication of production that year while a count of yearling animals reveals how many survived their first winter and were recruited into the population; information that is critical in determining the well-being of a big game herd.
Harvest data from hunters are also an important component of season setting. After the hunting season, a random sample of hunters are mailed a harvest survey. The survey asks them to voluntarily report whether or not they harvested an animal, the number of days they hunted before harvesting an animal, what hunt areas they hunted and other questions about their hunt. The Department attempts to obtain a statistically relevant sample size of harvest data relative to the number of licenses sold for each hunt area and license type.
Additionally, comments from hunters and landowners submitted at meetings or online are reviewed by local wildlife managers. If appropriate, changes to the proposals based on these comments may be made before they are presented to the Wyoming Game and Fish Commission. All written comments from the public are also given to them for consideration. The Commission will review the proposals and comments and finalize the seasons at their April meeting.
This year’s season setting meetings will begin with a series of open houses in local communities. The Sheridan season setting open house will be Tuesday, March 22 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Sheridan Regional Office at 700 Valley View Drive. The meeting will be informal, with time for the public to visit with and ask questions of game wardens and biologists. Recorded presentations of this year’s proposals from each wildlife biologist district will be available at www.wgfd.wyo.gov for early viewing. Printed packets of information regarding the proposals will be available at the meeting.
A final information gathering meeting and presentation of region-wide proposals will be held March 29 at 6 p.m. at the Sheridan Regional Office. A Zoom link to join virtually is available at wgfd.wyo.gov/get-involved
If you cannot attend the meetings, written comments will be accepted until 5 p.m. on April 1. Comments can be submitted online at www.wgfd.wyo.gov or mailed to: Wyoming Game and Fish Department, Regulations, 3030 Energy Lane, Casper, WY 82604