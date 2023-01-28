“Freedom is when preparation meets the opportunity you have created.”
— Warren Miller
Antelope Butte is the opportunity for community to come together to enjoy the beauty our region provides in abundance. For so many years, it has been a place where families have worked, played, and explored new opportunities for outdoor recreation. It has been so amazing to hear the stories of generations and how they see the beauty of Antelope Butte Mountain Recreation Area. From it’s humble beginnings to its rebirth, it has been a part of our community for many generations.
Our mission is to provide affordable and accessible year-round mountain recreation, training, and educational opportunities, with a focus on youth and beginners. From youth to seniors, our passion is helping everyone gain the skill level they desire. Our volunteer ski instructors hold some pretty impressive qualifications, although they may never tell you. And our ski patrol ... keeping us safe at all turns, in all weather. They continually receive top recognition on a national level. All this from an almost all volunteer team.
This is what makes this place so magical.
Community volunteers and community members work together to create a desirable destination for those near and far. We have seen an increase in visitors from all over the United States as the growing trend of “mom and pop” ski areas are taking a front seat to those bigger more commercial slopes. But this is not new to those of us local to Antelope Butte. From the school programs, VA partnerships, and youth and adult programming, the difference is we want everyone no matter what level or background to be able to come experience the mountain.
For those that have worked so hard to keep the legacy on the mountain alive, we know that what we want more than anything, is to keep the fire burning for the next generation. Passion and opportunity are what fuel this little mountain ski area.
The history of the mountain and Antelope Butte is rich with stories. The opportunities that open doors to more and more in our community are a direct result of those stories and the families and individuals that continue to share them.
We are thankful for our community and take the mission seriously to continue the legacy for many generations to come.
See you on the slopes.