A
very happy Father’s Day for my dad would be spent with his children and grandchildren at our family ranch, working on tractors or driving the John Deere Gator around checking on fields, reservoirs and fences.
Alternatively, my husband’s perfect day with his kids would involve dirt bikes and fly-fishing. Or, like so many of his Father’s Days have been spent, watching baseball.
To round it out, mountain biking, rock climbing or hiking with his family suits my brother on his annual day-of-dad.
With Father’s Day a mere two weeks away, I thought it would be a good idea to help you get prepared. If you’re like me and most of my siblings, you don’t start thinking about what your dad might enjoy until a couple of days or maybe even hours before. Here’s a local shopping guide to get you started a bit earlier this year.
Casey at Rocky Mountain Discount Sports said knives and multi-tools are always a great choice for dads. In my experience, she is right. As a teenager, I told my dad he owned plenty of knives, yet here we are 30 years later and he is still finding reasons to buy new ones. She also mentioned that the store would be having a Father’s Day sale on Traeger grills, so you won’t want to miss that.
If you’ve got a particularly spry and bold dad, Roger at The Sport Stop recommends something from their fresh shipment of longboards. Acknowledging that might not be the best choice for all fathers, though, he also suggests a fun “Life is Good” T-shirt or a personalized Yeti mug or tumbler.
According to Alex at Sportsman’s Warehouse, water sports and camping are where it’s at. He invites you to go in and check out their selection of tents, sleeping bags, outdoor games, canoes, kayaks and fishing equipment.
A favorite of mine is something I know all three of those stores carry but no one mentioned — a lightweight hammock. Stuffed into a bag the size of a Nalgene water bottle and easy to use, these sky beds are hard to beat. No matter your dad’s choice of outdoor adventure, he can take this hammock along and catch a nap whenever he likes.
If fly-fishing or biking is your dad’s passion, I would highly recommend a trip to the Fly Shop of the Bighorns or Sheridan Bicycle Company. Both shops have friendly and knowledgeable staffs that will steer you in the right direction. And if you still can’t decide, get a gift certificate so he can pick out his own flies or get his bike tuned up for summer.
Their favorite activities may vary, but something my dad, husband and brother all have in common is that they love spending time outdoors with their families, and mid-June is a wonderful time of year to do just that. The absolute best gift you can give your dad this year is time with you.
We are fortunate to live in a community that prioritizes outdoor recreation, which means you don’t have to travel far to have a fun adventure with your dad on the 19th.
Go for a hike or bike ride on any of the city pathway or Sheridan Community Land Trust trails. Rent a boat from Rocky Mountain Discount Sports and head out to Kleenburn Recreation Area for some paddling or fishing. Play a round of disc golf in Story, or head down to Thorne-Rider Stadium and catch a ball game; the Jets play at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. that day.