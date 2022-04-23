Try some easy-to-grow greens in your garden and give yourself a healthy boost.
Greens like collards, kale and spinach have been feeding people for more than 2,000 years. Since they can be planted earlier than most vegetables, they provide a healthy and fresh option for the table. After the soil has been prepped and thawed — about late April to mid May — plant a few of these sturdy veggies. You do not need many plants to reap an abundance of green, leafy goodness. These are routinely grown in our school garden each year.
Collards are just a loose-leafed type of cabbage that takes a short time to grow. It is often called the “poor man’s meat” and has kept generations of people healthy during times of poverty and famine. Easily started from seeds, plant hardened-off starts in a partially shady area and you will have greens all summer. Collards love cool weather. Keep them away from most veggies since they are not compatible with many other plants. They like to be near potatoes or near most herbs. My favorite is the sturdy Georgia Southern type. It has a rich flavor that blends with other greens in a salad. They can grow fast, so pick them almost daily. Check out all the wonderful recipes for collards. They freeze well and can be enjoyed all winter.
Kale is another leaf cabbage that can be used as food and is pretty as a decorative plant. Kale is said to have derived from wild cabbage and domesticated long ago. Plant it in a partially shady place and enjoy an abundance all summer. There are so many types, but there are two “kid favorites” we grow in the school garden. Dinosaur kale is so sturdy that many feet can dance on it while weeding and the next day it is up and going again. Dwarf blue kale makes a beautiful border plant and salad too.
Any kale needs to be picked when the leaves are tender. Compatible plants are beets, lettuce, peas and onions. Put a few marigolds between the plants to deter most insect pests. Larger leaves can be used for kale chips, a favorite snack at our Summer Garden Club. A bonus: ladybugs love to live in kale.
Spinach grows like a weed but can be a bit temperamental when the summer heat sets in. It is one of the first vegetables to go out in the spring. Depending on the cold nights, spinach can be set out in mid to late April as soon as the soil can be worked. We cover ours with a hot cap made out of recycled milk jugs and then berm the soil halfway around the jug, removing them after a couple weeks. Bloomsdale long-S=standing has been the best type we have planted successfully in the last few years. It thrives in partial shade areas as long as there is at least six hours of sunlight.
Spinach is easily frozen after blanching for winter when we all need that extra vitamin boost. It is such a versatile vegetable on the table from breakfast to supper.
During summer school years, we ate lots of fresh vegetables during summer school lunches. One of our favorite treats was our summer school salad. There were just a few kiddos that would not eat it, and the ones that did came back for seconds. Give it a try.
We pick our greens in the cool of the morning, wash them with cold water and pinch off the stems before making it. You can add or subtract ingredients to suit you and your family. Enjoy!
T.R.E. summer school salad
A large bowl full of mixed greens, washed (6-10 cups)
2 chopped sweet apples with skins on
2-3 cups cheddar cheese chunks
1 cup dried cranberries
3/4 cup sunflower seeds (walnuts are good too)
2 cups croutons
Mix well and add raspberry vinaigrette
Cubed ham and/or chicken is optional and makes a real meal.