Winter can be a hard time for Wyoming’s wildlife. Cold and windy weather requires significant energy expenditures for animals to maintain body temperatures. Natural forage is reduced in quantity and quality, and big game animals like deer and elk are utilizing fat reserves gained during the summer and fall to survive until spring.
Starvation is unfortunately a common and natural occurrence during winter. As a result, wildlife populations can experience significant fluctuations due to severe winter conditions.
Because natural forage is limited and often covered by snow, homeowners sometimes feed deer, believing they are either helping the animals or preventing them from eating or damaging ornamental plants. However, feeding deer rarely has any beneficial results. More often, it creates undesirable behavioral and biological effects.
Unlike elk, mule deer are highly selective foragers and have a specialized digestive system. When mule deer forage, the plant material first enters the rumen, where specialized bacteria begin breaking down plant cellulose. These bacterial assemblages change slowly through the year, with certain bacteria more prevalent in the spring and summer when deer are eating new, lush vegetation. In the fall and winter, as plants dry out and more woody browse is incorporated into the diet, the bacterial balance changes again, with other specialized bacteria becoming more prevalent to break down this more coarse forage.
These seasonal bacterial shifts take place slowly over weeks as their natural forage changes. If a deer suddenly receives high calorie, artificial forage such as alfalfa hay, corn or grains in winter, their digestive system is not equipped to break down the food into usable energy. In some cases, animals will die of starvation, even with full stomachs.
Artificial feeding of deer can have other negative impacts. It can alter their natural movements and learned behaviors, make them more vulnerable to disease, attract predators such as mountain lions to the area, potentially increase wildlife-vehicle collisions as the animals move to and from feeding areas and increase damage to lawns, trees and shrubs.
While artificial feeding can be harmful or at best, of no value, there are other actions residents and homeowners can take to benefit deer and other animals.
As motorists, we can plan ahead so that we drive slower and pay closer attention to animals along our roadways. Research has shown wildlife-vehicle collisions occur at a higher rate during the winter months. Slowing down, even just 5 miles per hour, can greatly increase a driver’s reaction time to avoid a collision. This is especially important at dawn and dusk, when animals are more active and harder to see.
As pet owners, we can keep our pets from chasing or harassing wildlife. Many dogs have a high prey drive and will chase deer or other animals, sometimes for long distances. Fleeing from dogs uses precious energy reserves, and dogs sometimes catch and severely injure or kill deer, especially fawns.
Finally, as landowners, we can help big game animals move more freely across the landscape by leaving fence gates open where possible, particularly along roadways to allow animals to move off roads. This can also help reduce damage to fences and prevent animals from getting entangled and dying.
You can make fences more wildlife-friendly by replacing the bottom wire with a smooth wire and lowering the top wire to no more than 42 inches or adding a pole to the top. More tips and designs are available in “A Landowners Guide to Wildlife Friendly Fencing” on the Game and Fish website.