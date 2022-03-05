As I sit down to write this, it is currently Ash Wednesday — the beginning of Lent. Christians often use these 40 days leading up to Easter as a time of reflection, prayer and by “giving up” something until the Easter celebration.
In the past, I have given up coffee, sweets or something similar that is difficult to do and when craved provides that opportunity to reflect on what you really value. I know the following thoughts might be a bit of a stretch, but bear with me. Not all observe Lent, but many of us practice some sort of self-restraint, discipline or limit in our behaviors. Often these behaviors correlate with things we value.
By definition, a value is one’s judgment of what is important in life. It can be something we respect or regard highly. What are things you value and what are you willing to limit in your behavior to keep those valued interests intact? OK, stay with me as I try to connect these convoluted thoughts.
Last week I was fortunate to participate as a panelist during the Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce Ag and Natural Resource Committee’s Lunchtime Conversations around Open Spaces. The attendance, but also the lingering discussions, made clear that open space is a valued aspect of this community’s culture.
Not surprisingly so, I might add.
These conversations are meant to ignite community participation and discussion around a variety of open spaces questions, such as: How do we keep it? How do we take care of it? How does it contribute to our local economy? How can we collaborate through all the changes that this area will ultimately go through to make sure open space remains and continues to be valued? As a panelist, I addressed how public lands and specifically our organization (Wyoming Wilderness Association) answers the above questions through our pillars of advocacy, education and stewardship. As panelists, we were only able to scratch the surface of this important topic. And as questions posed the complex issues around housing and development, I couldn’t help but sing to myself that Joni Mitchell line — "Don't it always seem to go, that you don't know what you've lost 'til it's gone — you take paradise and put up a parking lot."
If I asked a variety of people around our community the top five reasons for why they enjoy living here, I can almost guarantee that somewhere on their list would appear: the Bighorn Mountains, outdoor recreation, wildlife abundance or open space. Open space is an identified value in our community, but as these lunchtime conversations over the next few months tackle other contributing factors to keeping open spaces — can practicing restraint also be an identified value? Is it a value practiced in your daily life?
Restraint — the act of holding back or stopping, a discipline in personal and social activities. As WWA participates around Wyoming in federal land management decision-making, this becomes part of the discussion when you have outdoor enthusiasts vying for their particular recreational pursuit, sometimes at the expense of not only another person’s preferred outdoor recreation, but at the expense of wildlife habitat, migration corridors, winter habitat and watershed protection. Many years ago, the outdoor recreationist was often the picture of the conservation campaign against developmental interests. Unfortunately, not all outdoor recreationists are thinking about their impact on the landscape they so fervently enjoy. Often as land management discussions heat up, it becomes one interest versus another.
Is there such a thing as sustainable recreation? I always come back to a sentiment shared by my colleague last year — “I love to mountain bike, I dream of heli-skiing, and I have skied some of the best lines of my life with the help of a snowmobile, but I’ve always felt that the health and well-being of the natural world should take priority over my love of recreating and assumed I was in good company… Well you know what they say about assumptions!”
So, to circle back, whether you observe Lent or not, let’s reflect on how we practice restraint and if that can be something that our community values with regards to open spaces. Please join us at Luminous Brewhouse for the next Lunchtime Conversations around Open Spaces March 22. Outdoor recreation is the topic. I know the panelists will help spark some compelling discussion. We all love to recreate. My question is where are we practicing restraint? What are we willing to give up or limit to keep something, like open spaces? I look forward to this continued community discussion.