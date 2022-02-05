The low rumble of snowmobiles warming up breaks the cold silence as U.S. Forest Service snowmobile patrollers gather gear to load on their machines. After a quick equipment check and a radio adjustment, the two set off to meet people on the trails.
A partnership with the Wyoming State Trails Snowmobile has funded Forest Service employees to conduct patrols on the Bighorn National Forest since the early 2000s. Although the goal of Forest Service snowmobile patrols is to serve the public, they also enforce regulations. Wyoming law requires that all snowmobiles must have either a current Wyoming Resident or Nonresident sticker clearly displayed on the outside of each over-snow vehicle. Each sticker is $35 and may be purchased at several local retailers, wyoparks.wyo.gov/index.php/snowmobile. Although the rule to have a sticker on over-snow vehicles visiting the Forest is state law, Bighorn National Forest snowmobile patrollers have the authority to enforce this requirement.
“Along with your State sticker, make sure you have the right gear," said Daniel DePaolis, Tongue District recreation specialist and current Forest lead snowmobile patroller. “Our patrollers carry extra water, food, fire starters, first aid kit, map, compass, GPS and avalanche safety gear such as probes, shovels and beacons.”
Patrollers also leave an itinerary at their local office and check in regularly with dispatch. You may not have dispatch to check in with but leave information on where you plan to go, who you will be with, and when you expect to be home with a trusted person. There is limited cell phone coverage in the Bighorn National Forest, so check in when and where you can.
“Winter can be an especially fun time of year and opens a unique set of recreational opportunities,” said Eric Comstock, recently retired Fire Management Specialist and former snowmobile patroller. “It also comes with its own set of risks and hazards.”
One memorable incident Comstock recalls from his 17 years of snowmobile patrolling started when he and his patrol partner encountered a family with two young children and their machines stuck in the snow. The family had planned a short trip on their rented machines but became buried in the deep snow when they tried to turn around off-trail. They were very new to the sport, were wearing jeans, did not have extra food, water, shovels or any way to get themselves out of their predicament. Eric and his partner helped extract the machines, and the family was able to safely travel back to their vehicle.
It’s important to remember every activity in the forest has an impact. Wildlife are especially vulnerable to stress in the winter, and people can add to that stress regardless of the activity they are participating in. Try not to approach wildlife and if their behavior has changed with your arrival, it is best to leave the area or give them more space. Plants and soils can also be damaged if the snow is not deep enough or so soft that your vehicle falls through. If you’re making ruts, or there just isn’t enough snow to protect the land, please consider leaving and coming back on a day with better conditions.
Remember over-snow vehicles are permitted off-trail from November 16 to May 15, if there is at least 6 inches of snow. From May 16 to November 15 over-snow vehicles must remain on roads and motorized trails, and there must be at least 6 inches of snow.
As the sky is turning pink and twilight sets in, our patrollers start heading off the mountain. They had a successful day meeting people along the trail and in parking lots. There were no violations or incident reports to write, and they only had to help one group find the right way home. Make sure you are doing your part to help protect the mountain so that the amazing recreation opportunities, wildlife and beautiful scenery are there for you to enjoy the next time you visit.