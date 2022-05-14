The Bighorn National Forest is known for expansive wildflower fields, scenic views and diverse trail opportunities. In the early season, some roads and trails may be temporarily closed to protect wildlife and the route’s surface. Please avoid damaging these areas by respecting closures and not traveling on extremely wet and muddy trails.
If you do encounter a muddy spot or mud puddle, stay in the center of the trail and resist the urge to trample surrounding vegetation. Wearing waterproof footwear will help you stay on the trail more comfortably. While many of the Forest’s trails are still under snow or drying out, here are some spring trail suggestions for you.
Tongue River Trail 002 is a nonmotorized trail over 11 miles in length one way. Its most popular use is by family hikers and trail runners. Most visitors start on Wyoming State Lands at the Tongue River Trailhead west of Dayton, and hike the first two to three miles before turning around at Sheep Creek. While you’re there, enjoy the lovely views of dramatic sedimentary rock cliffs and feel free to hug a tree. The predominate species is ponderosa pine and when the sap is flowing on warm days, you may notice the aroma of vanilla coming from the tree’s bark.
The Tongue River trail steadily climbs in elevation and crosses the Tongue River twice before ending near Burgess Ranger Station. Keep in mind, it is not recommended to attempt river crossings at peak flows.
“If you’re interested in Cloud Peak Wilderness trails, expect access to be limited by snowpack for several more weeks. Even then, many areas will remain inaccessible due to spring runoff and high flowing creeks,” said Silas Davidson, Bighorn National Forest wilderness coordinator. “Popular areas at higher elevations such as Cloud Peak and Lake Solitude may not be fully accessible until late June or even July.”
For the wildflower lover, Grouse Mountain Trail 205 is a great option in the spring. With over three miles of wide rolling turns designed for mountain biking, this trail runs through the open meadows southeast of Hospital Hill. Accessed from Highway 16 to Grouse Mountain Road 402 west of Buffalo, this trail is connected to the City of Buffalo’s Clear Creek Trail system.
The six-mile Parallel Trail 117 is open to motorized vehicles under 50 inches wide. It is accessed from Highway 16 west of Buffalo. Visitors can ride the trail from Schoolhouse Park Road 391 to Loaf Mountain Overlook and explore many connecting forest roads in between.
While primarily in lodgepole pine forest, there are aspen groves and beautiful scenic views along this trail. The Parallel Trail is a great trail option for ebikes as well as other uses. Ebikes are considered motorized vehicles regardless of their class and are permitted on Bighorn National Forest roads and motorized trails.
“While you’re waiting for your favorite trail to open, it’s a great time to brush up on your trail etiquette skills,” said Justin Reimer, Bighorn National Forest trails coordinator. “The simple thing to remember is wheels yield to heels. All uses yield to horses, mountain bikes yield to hikers, and motorized users yield to all non-motorized. Another less known ethic is uphill users have the right of way.”
Just more than 10 miles long, the Bench Trail 184 is a great option for spring mountain biking or hiking. Later in the season, visitors access the trail off the Paintrock Road 17 from Highway 14 east of Shell, Wyoming. In the spring due to snow levels at higher elevations, most visitors start at Post Creek Picnic Area for an up and back adventure. This area is unique on the forest for being in an arid juniper-dominate forest. Look closely, you may find fossils, shells, or even a small live scorpion! Although very rare at these elevations, you could also encounter a rattlesnake. Bighorn sheep frequent this side of the Forest and are often sighted in Shell Canyon, which the Bench Trail parallels.
For more suggestions on trails, visit our website at fs.usda.gov/main/bighorn/home or call any of our offices in Greybull, Buffalo or Sheridan.