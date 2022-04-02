Parks and playgrounds play an important role in healthy and active communities. They provide designated public space for citizens to share. For many people, going to the park as a kid was a first chance at independence. Many memories from childhood stem from recreating in public parks.
Playgrounds were developed as a response to more than just community initiative for nice public spaces. Before motorized vehicles were the main form of transportation, neighborhoods and streets were more open to kids running freely around. As incidents involving youth being struck by motor vehicles began to increase, community members realized there needed to be designated areas for kids to play, so as the 19th century transitioned into the 20th, playgrounds became more common in communities.
As youth began to utilize playgrounds on a regular basis, mental health and education professionals began to recognize the positive impacts on kids who utilized these spaces. Playgrounds promote development, allowing kids to grow their skills in communication and socializing, as well as physical development such as balance.
Play structures have gone through many trends and changes over the years.
Many of the structures in use today look different then the structures you played on as a kid. Some of these changes have occurred due to building materials and advancements in production. Other trends and changes have been a result of safety concerns.
There are many standards that a playground should meet. For example, swings should have a certain clearance surrounding the structure to prevent collisions, and bolts should only expose a certain number of threads to prevent snagging clothing or other loose items. These standards are outlined in the Certified Playground Safety Inspector Field Guide developed by the National Recreation and Parks Association.
Another development that has occurred with playgrounds is the creation of inclusive structures. It is important for communities to have playgrounds that are not only Americans with Disabilities Act compliant but also designed for inclusive play. This means having play structures that can be utilized by a wide range of users, with surfacing and structure features that are appropriate.
The Sheridan Recreation District manages some of the parks in town in cooperation with the city of Sheridan. We recognize that some of our play structures are reaching replacement age and we want to be strategic in how we replace those.
In a needs assessment conducted in 2020, the play structure at Bondi Park next to Dan Madia Field was noted as reaching replacement age. With many of the features of the structure having been removed and concerns about the general condition of the structure, we are moving forward with a plan to replace the playground with one designed to be inclusive.
We are grateful that the Standish Family Fund has offered a matching grant opportunity and the Provision Fund has already donated to the project.
Replacing the current structure with an inclusive playground will have a big impact on our community and that neighborhood. If you are interested in getting involved or donating to the project, please let me know.