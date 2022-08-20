I have had the good fortune to be unexpectedly inspired by not one but two incredible women in the past few weeks. Collectively they have reminded me how important it is to occasionally push outside your comfort zone, and to be intentional about making things happen for yourself.
Five months ago, when Jenny asked me if I’d take her backpacking this summer, I said yes without hesitation. She is, after all, one of my dearest friends and, at the time, I didn’t think there was any way it would actually happen. It’s not that I didn’t want to go; I just know how busy we both are and I figured her request was more wishful thinking than anything.
The months passed by and the August dates we had set aside in March miraculously were not taken over by work or family obligations. Come mid-July it was clear that we were actually going to make it happen.
If you know Jenny Craft then you know she is bright, confident, broadly knowledgeable and fiercely independent — a leader in most situations. From the planning and packing to the navigating and cooking, I was repeatedly impressed by Jenny’s vulnerability and inquisitiveness.
While she did some backpacking in her early 20s, it has been some time since Jenny strapped on a pack and hit the trail for a few days. It wasn’t until we were past the wilderness boundary that she shared this adventure was one of many aspirations she had put on her 2022 bucket list and that she had already checked nearly everything off.
However, this trip was more than just a check mark on a list Jenny had in her planner. She wanted to refresh the backcountry knowledge and confidence she started to acquire over 20 years ago. This trip was her first step on that path and I was fortunate enough to be her guide.
About a week before Jenny and I set out on our adventure, another girlfriend asked if I might connect with her daughter sometime soon. The 16-year-old has started gaining an interest in outdoorsy ventures and my friend was hoping I might be able to help “empower her to be a self-reliant woman in the mountains.” I was equally flattered and excited by this request.
The day before Jenny and I headed out, Addie and I set a coffee date for later in the month. Knowing I would be meeting with Addie in the coming days and that I was supposed to be imparting wisdom on her had me doing a lot of reflecting while Jenny and I were on the trail. How is it that I have come to be empowered and self-reliant in the outdoors?
By the time Addie and I connected, I was able to narrow my advice down to two things: experience is the best teacher but it is vital to gather as much information as possible prior to any adventure. The two of us came up with a plan to help her gain both over the coming months and years.
After spending nearly two hours with Addie I found that she and Jenny have a lot in common. Addie too is very bright, and whether she yet knows it or not, she is already empowered and self-reliant; with a little effort the outdoors elements will come to her with ease.
The openness and enthusiasm with which both Jenny and Addie are pursuing their ambitions is truly inspiring. I am deeply grateful to both of them for inviting me to share in their processes.
Julie Greer is a member of the Wyoming State Parks & Cultural Resources Commission.