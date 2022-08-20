08-20-22 OUTDOORS 1 web.jpg
Courtesy photo | Jane Penderdgast Addie Pendergast looks over Tongue River Canyon in August 2022.

I have had the good fortune to be unexpectedly inspired by not one but two incredible women in the past few weeks. Collectively they have reminded me how important it is to occasionally push outside your comfort zone, and to be intentional about making things happen for yourself.

Five months ago, when Jenny asked me if I’d take her backpacking this summer, I said yes without hesitation. She is, after all, one of my dearest friends and, at the time, I didn’t think there was any way it would actually happen. It’s not that I didn’t want to go; I just know how busy we both are and I figured her request was more wishful thinking than anything.

Julie Greer is a member of the Wyoming State Parks & Cultural Resources Commission.

