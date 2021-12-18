As in many places in the western United States, the Bighorn Mountains have a long and varied mining history. People have been using the area’s minerals for centuries starting with stone tools that were made from material found in the mountain’s rocky slopes. Industrial mining didn’t arrive until about the 1890s as stories of gold and other precious metals being discovered spread, attracting many to the area that were interested in striking it rich.
Although little remains today, Bald Mountain City was one of the largest entrepreneurial mining attempts in the Bighorn Mountains. Established in 1892, the mining camp was comprised of about 50 buildings including a commissary, post office and saloon. Residents of Bald Mountain City had to brave only a few excruciatingly harsh winters above 9,000 feet. The claims were abandoned around 1895 after it was realized discoveries were being exaggerated and that the gold supply was not providing a viable profit for investors.
Another testament to the human entrepreneurial spirit was the Porcupine Falls placer and hard rock mine. Established sometime in the early 1920s, miners actually diverted the waterfall through a small tunnel so the pond below could be excavated. The tunnel and tailings still exist along with a portion of the road and an associated cabin, corrals and barn.
Possibly hundreds of several smaller claims were established across the Bighorns where prospectors searched for not only gold but copper, silver and other precious metals. However, by the late 1910s, most claims were abandoned. Along with the mines, relics such as cabins and equipment can still be seen today.
These mines provide us a glimpse of what life was like over a hundred years ago. They are intriguing and curious but can also be dangerous. Dangerous to visitors or wildlife that may fall into abandoned shafts or they could be leaching toxins or other chemicals that sometimes naturally occur in the disturbed rock layers.
After risks were identified, it was decided some reclamation work was needed on a few historic mines in the Bighorn National Forest. In 2021, this work was completed by contractors through the Abandoned Mine Land Division of the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality.
Since 1977, AML has been tasked with reclaiming and remediating areas disturbed by historic mining. AML worked with the Bighorn National Forest to prioritize which mines to reclaim first. In the summer of 2021, AML completed work on four mines reducing six known hazards associated with historic mining in the Bighorn National Forest. These four mines are in the Tongue Ranger District based out of Sheridan.
The work consisted of filling three shafts ranging from 15 to 50 feet in depth. Two mine entrances were sealed while still preserving bat access and habitat and one falling hazard was reduced. Some historic mines in the forest may not be inventoried and do not have remediation or reclamation work completed.
If you find a hazard that may be associated with a mine, stay away from any openings, and keep in mind the land surrounding the opening could also be unstable. Record the location and as soon as possible notify the landowner or agency then contact AML at deq.wyoming.gov/aml/ or call 307-777-6145.
If you have questions about historical activities in the Bighorn National Forest, call one of our offices or check out this link on our website, fs.usda.gov/main/bighorn/learning/history-culture.