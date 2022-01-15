If you have kiddos, you probably remind them often (like I do) of the fact that nothing great ever comes easy. You have to continually work at it.
Before we fully embrace 2022, there is still some reflection happening in the conservation world about how we did in 2021, how we can do better and how we can get more citizen activists out on stewardship projects. As the least populated state in the country, but with yearly visitation in the high millions, advocating for Wyoming’s wild country continues to take creative perseverance. At Wyoming Wilderness Association, elevating our education and stewardship pillars over the past few years has not only helped us address the increased use on our public lands, but also expanded our efficiency at advocating for our priority landscapes.
Last November, we had the privilege to present at the National Wilderness Stewardship Alliance workshop to express and share how we use stewardship as an advocacy tool, a rising effort among many conservation organizations. Get volunteers out on a landscape project and they organically begin to discuss land management policies, intrinsic values of place, and before you know it, an advocate is born.
Statewide in 2021, WWA organized 353 total volunteers and 3,895 volunteer hours allowing us to: conduct Solitude Monitoring and Rapid Campsite Assessment data across three designated Wyoming Wilderness areas, develop youth advocacy organizing and backcountry skills, successfully pull off the Run the Red footrace in the Red Desert and remove 2.5 miles (2,000 pounds) of old barbed wire fence from the Bud Love Wildlife Management Area — 80% of which was hand rolled and packed out of the Bighorn foothills. These are fun numbers to report, but I still think we can do better.
Under our educational pillar, WWA uses outreach programming to help live out our mission on the ground, or in this context: trail. In 2021, we led 17 wildland outings — 237 participants — a 10 day Youth Ambassadors for Wilderness program, five Leave No Trace and wilderness education classes in two high schools, and continued to oversee the Sheridan County Outdoor Clubs across three high schools (134 participants and 19 total outdoor adventures). Phew! 2021 was quite a year.
Again, these are fun numbers to report, but I know we can continue to grow and get better at educating our community. We want to continue offering these amazing stewardship and educational opportunities, but we rely heavily on our expert volunteers to help. As we embark on this new year, we are hoping to recruit more volunteers for these projects.
Contact us or better yet, come see us as we bring back the Backcountry Film Festival in person at Luminous Brewhouse on Feb. 11. Either way, reach out and help us gear up to make 2022 great.