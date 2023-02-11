Seeing as though Valentine’s Day is only a few days away, I thought I’d take an opportunity to offer some relationship advice. While I might think I have all sorts of helpful tips on keeping your marriage strong, that’s not the kind of relationship I intend to focus on this time around. Instead, I’d like to guide you in how to be a good outdoor adventure companion.
One of the ladies I backpack with recently sent an entertaining Backpacker Magazine article to our crew. It comes from the beginner skills section of the March, 2014 edition, and is titled "The 17 Worst Hiking Partners in the World." Through the brief column, Shey Kiester explains hiking with friends is great as long as they don’t commit some specific cardinal violations.
Ms. Kiester cleverly and concisely details the calamities that can befall you if you find yourself on the trail or in camp with The: Slacker, Foghorn, Moocher, Germ-y Chef, Re-Arranger, Thrasher, Worrywart, Perfectionist, Space Hog, In-House Snacker, Nite-Lite, Tailgater, Doorstop, Soloist, Slob, Pyro or Party Fouler.
Wendy, Kristen, Jenae and I found great amusement in scrolling through this list and pointing fingers at ourselves and each other. For starters, it is easy for us to find a lot of humor in an article of this nature because no one in our group displays any of the worst traits from the aforementioned list. Literally and figuratively, we each carry our own weight, and we are safety and health conscious on the trail and in the camp kitchen.
When it comes to the less serious offenses however, we have a lot of them covered. Jenae is compelled to take every single thing out of her pack the moment we have established camp. Maybe you’re envisioning small, tidy piles of stuff sacks and gadgets? Replace that mental image with the aftermath of a tornado. She also might be the foghorn of the group. (I wasn’t supposed to mention that, so if you see her it’s best if you don’t bring it up.)
Is it fair to criticize Wendy for being too cheerful and optimistic? Regardless, I am going to. Unless she is injured, Wendy is constantly striving to brighten our trail time with provocative questions, show tunes, introspective poems, lively games and spirited challenges. Can’t she tell when we just want to trod along with our heavy packs, on our sore joints and suffer in silence? She’s also a big fan of rules — mostly making them.
Envision a 12-person raft full of people seated and facing forward. Add in one person standing in the front of the boat, turned and facing the group. “O.K. Everyone, a few important safety announcements.” The raft is at the edge of a waterfall. There is a good reason I have this particular New Yorker cartoon tacked to the magnet board above my office desk; sometimes I need a reminder to let go of a detail here and there in the interest of preserving the trip as a whole.
I’m sure Kristen has some irritating qualities too, I just wasn’t able to come up with any for this column. It may or may not have something to do with the fact that she is the publisher of this fine newspaper and I very much enjoy writing these columns. It is more likely though that it has to do with the relationship advice I want to offer.
Outdoor adventuring is hard work. It is emotionally and physically taxing in ways that many other activities you embark on with your friends is not. As long as you and your companions are making every effort to be safe, you’ll find that everyone needs to be cut some slack once in a while.
Wendy, Kristen, Jenae and I embrace each other’s quirks and differences, laugh at every opportunity and each try our best to be a reliable member of the team. But most of all we give one another the space to not be our best selves 100% of the time. I know this is why our little backpacking group has been able to succeed.
Julie Greer is a member of the Wyoming State Parks & Cultural Resources Commission.