julie greer backpacking group.jpg

Julie Greer's backpacking group, from left, Kristen Czaban, Greer, Wendy Smith and Jenae Neeson listen while Smith reads while on a backpacking trip in 2017.

 Courtesy photo | Julie Greer

Seeing as though Valentine’s Day is only a few days away, I thought I’d take an opportunity to offer some relationship advice. While I might think I have all sorts of helpful tips on keeping your marriage strong, that’s not the kind of relationship I intend to focus on this time around. Instead, I’d like to guide you in how to be a good outdoor adventure companion.

One of the ladies I backpack with recently sent an entertaining Backpacker Magazine article to our crew. It comes from the beginner skills section of the March, 2014 edition, and is titled "The 17 Worst Hiking Partners in the World." Through the brief column, Shey Kiester explains hiking with friends is great as long as they don’t commit some specific cardinal violations.

Julie Greer is a member of the Wyoming State Parks & Cultural Resources Commission.

