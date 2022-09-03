09-03-22 OUTDOORS column campsite assessmentsweb.jpg
Buy Now

Volunteers receive training on how to complete a rapid campsite assessment during an outing facilitated by Wyoming Wilderness Association.

 Courtesy photo | Khale Century Reno

Since writing about our volunteer efforts last season, I just know you’ve been on the edge of your seat waiting to hear an update about all that backcountry data gathering that has been happening up in Cloud Peak.

Well, Wyoming Wilderness Association is nearing the end of our wilderness stewardship performance project where we have been focused on rapid campsite assessment data gathering across the Cloud Peak Wilderness.

Khale Century Reno is executive director of the Wyoming Wilderness Association

Tags

Recommended for you