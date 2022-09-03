Since writing about our volunteer efforts last season, I just know you’ve been on the edge of your seat waiting to hear an update about all that backcountry data gathering that has been happening up in Cloud Peak.
Well, Wyoming Wilderness Association is nearing the end of our wilderness stewardship performance project where we have been focused on rapid campsite assessment data gathering across the Cloud Peak Wilderness.
Over the past two summer seasons, in coordination with Bighorn National Forest, WWA has provided four workshops to not only refresh returning volunteers but train new recruits. Additionally, WWA provided four small group trainings for those that were unable to attend the other trainings. All trainings included lessons learned from the 2021 season, learning the minimum recreation site monitoring protocol and how to use Survey 123 and FieldMaps downloadable apps. We also identified specific priority areas to be visited.
Combining with last season, we now have more than 60 volunteers officially trained. Educational aspects of Leave No Trace ethics are always organically woven into the campsite assessment trainings and can provide an added motivation for volunteers. Due to the scale of this project, WWA also partnered with Wilderness Watch’s Cloud Peak Chapter to find two interns who have provided an additional and welcomed support in the data gathering. This has helped to assure our success in completing this project. Actual campsite assessments gathered as of Aug. 31 is as follows:
• Total backcountry wilderness campsites surveyed: 679, including 462 revisits
• Total WWA volunteer sites surveyed: 451
• Total new campsites surveyed: 217
• Total bareground recordings within the 679 total sites: 132
Now those numbers might not mean anything to you, but discussions with our forest service partners revealed that in comparison to original baseline surveys (1985-1994) this data helps speak to the incredible amount of education, as well as Leave No Trace regulations, that has occurred in helping recreationists lessen their camping impacts in the Cloud Peak Wilderness. For example, old campsites that used to be right on a lakeshore don’t exist anymore.
As far as WWA’s ability to organize and train volunteers out on the landscape, our forest service partner reflected: “In 2009-2012 we had a similar effort to collect rapid campsite information and I think this effort was done internally with our wilderness rangers — maybe we had one or two volunteers helping — regardless, that effort only collected 324 sites and the effort spanned five years as compared to the Wyoming Wilderness Association’s effort that has collected over twice the information in less than half the time.”
If you have been one of our volunteers participating in this project over the past two seasons, we want to take this opportunity to thank you. I know there were a lot of miles logged to get to some of these sites. Later this fall, we will have a debrief meeting with our volunteers to collect feedback once again around experiences and how we can improve stewardship efforts moving forward. The Rapid Campsite Assessment data collection project will come to a close at the end of this season, and we are already in discussions around our next project for the 2023 season. Stay tuned. We look forward to new volunteers joining us out on the trail.
Khale Century Reno is executive director of the Wyoming Wilderness Association