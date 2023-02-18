Whoopee ti yi yo, git along, little dogies and get to the W-Y-O — the Sheridan WYO Winter Rodeo, that is!
Drive up on Fifth Street — that ol’ Bozeman Trail — to the historic Sheridan County Fairgrounds for the wildest western weekend around. With so many folk about, you can be sure the chuck wagon will be loaded up. If the spectacle of seeing skiers swiftly strung through snow by steeds has you extra excited to explore our winter wonderland, then I’ve got a few suggestions that’ll make you say “Yippee Ki-Yay” like you’re John McClane.
Winding down this year’s winter rodeo Feb. 19 is Nordic Ski Discovery Day from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Story Centennial Park in Story. There, you’ll have the opportunity to strap on a set of Nordic skis (cross-country if you don’t yet speak Skiingese) or snowshoes courtesy of The Sport Stop and learn how to enjoy gliding through our snow-covered terrain. This event is hosted by Black Mountain Nordic Club and SCLT and is a perfect way for people of all ages and abilities to learn.
“We want to see everyone out on skis. Whether you want to give skiing a try for free or bring your own gear to make new friends,” said SCLT Conservation Program Manager and avid Nordic skier Meghan Kent.
The folks from Black Mountain Nordic Club are also offering ski clinics for $10. Email blackmountainnordic@gmail.com to secure your spot. There’s also free hot cocoa and s’mores to warm you up, so stop by in Story for your Sunday Funday.
Once you’ve learned in Story, you can head up the mountain and enjoy using those skills at the Cutler and Sibley Lake trails along U.S. Highway 14 that Black Mountain Nordic Club grooms. The trails are free to use and open through snow season as long as the club can groom. Fat bikes are welcome, too.
Black Mountain Nordic Club will also host an ever-popular moonlight ski March 4 at the Sibley Lake Trail. Folks will be out from dusk until 9 p.m., with hot dogs at the warming hut. The ski is free, though donations are welcome.
Of course, that isn’t the only place to enjoy winter on the mountain. Antelope Butte Mountain Recreation Area has plenty of powdery fun for you. They are also kindly hosting the field portion of Avalanche Rescue Fundamentals training SCLT is proud to offer through the American Avalanche Institute. This is the fourth year SCLT has helped our community enjoy our winter recreation more safely through these important classes. These classes are free to attend thanks to the generosity of the Bridger Teton Avalanche-Center. This year’s class, scheduled for Feb. 24-26, is full; however, you can still sign up for the wait list.
You can also explore Red Grade Trails this winter. While these trails are not groomed, many folks get out and enjoy a taste of the mountain from the trails accessible from Base Trailhead. The Soldier Ridge Trail System and The Green Room Trail at Malcolm Wallop Park also afford our community places to get outdoors and get that all-important does of Vitamin D this winter.
If you can’t get outdoors this winter, or simply can’t make it to the Bighorns, SCLT still has plenty of ways you can connect to our land and history. Feb. 21, Explore History will take you on quite a tour. “Iron Riders — The Bicycle Experiment of 1896-97” follows the 1,900-mile journey taken by 125th Infantry Regiment, which rode bicycles from Fort Missoula to St. Louis. The men even pedaled through Parkman and Sheridan before camping at Arvada. This Explore History program will be held at the TRVCC in Dayton from 10:30 a.m. to noon. It is free to attend.
Many of SCLT’s history programs are archived on our website. While you’re there, you can check out a treasure trove of local history through tours like the Black Diamond Trial Driving and Virtual Tours and videos of many of our Explore History and Discovery Session programs.
Speaking of history, are you interested in local history and community programming? Do you want to directly help preserve the stories of our community’s past today, so they aren’t forgotten tomorrow?
If you said yes to either of those, please join Carrie Edinger, SCLT historical program manager, to find out about the growth of the history program, upcoming projects, and volunteer opportunities. Light morning snacks will be available.
SCLT will hold a History Volunteer Meet Up March 4, from 10 a.m. to noon, at the Downtown Sheridan Association Community Room. Light morning snacks will be available. The DSA Community Room is located at 121 S. Main St. Street parking is available along S. Main Street or in the public parking lot next to US Bank on Coffeen Street. RSVPs are requested.
As you can see, SCLT has something for everyone whose hearts live in Sheridan County or anyone who has Sheridan County living in their hearts — regardless of season.
So, saddle up and hit the trail — or don’t — and enjoy our beautiful Bighorns backyard this winter. Additional information on programs, trails and events can be found on the SCLT website, sheridanclt.org.
Chris Vrba is the director of marketing and development for the Sheridan Community Land Trust.