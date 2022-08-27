Geology hike

Steve Stresky, a retired geologist and Sheridan Community Land Trust volunteer, talks about how groundwater springs form in a karst rock formation seen along Bear Knuckle Trail at Red Grade Trails during a recent Sheridan Community Land Trust Discovery Session. Nearly 50 people attended the geology hike along the newly-opened community trails accessible from Poverty Flat Trailhead.  

As the calendar turns too quickly to fall, it’s a good time to think about how trails have helped keep our community in bloom — even through (and especially during) the withering heat of summer.

Whether it’s a morning ride at Hidden Hoot, a training run at Soldier Ridge Trail, an evening stroll from the Sheridan Pathways, a fun float from Goose Creek to Welch Ranch on the Tongue River Water Trail, a picnic hike on the Prairie Loop or a full day exploring the newly-opened Bear Knuckle, The Brink, Little Bear and Cliffhanger trails, there’s a way for nearly everyone to get outdoors and connect with nature on the community trails Sheridan Community Land Trust builds and maintains.  

Chris Vrba is director of marketing and development for Sheridan Community Land Trust.

