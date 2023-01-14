The Story Fish Hatchery is one of the many hidden gems of the Bighorn Mountains. First opening its doors in 1909, this facility is home to five of the captive broodstocks the Wyoming Game and Fish Department utilizes to provide optimal angling opportunities for the public.

A broodstock is the term used to describe a mature group of fish kept for spawning and repopulation purposes. The Story Fish Hatchery is home to spawning populations of brook trout, brown trout, lake trout, Eagle Lake rainbow trout, as well as the only captive broodstock of golden trout in the United States.

Rebecca Meigel is a fish culturist at Story Fish Hatchery in Story. 

