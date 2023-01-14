The Story Fish Hatchery is one of the many hidden gems of the Bighorn Mountains. First opening its doors in 1909, this facility is home to five of the captive broodstocks the Wyoming Game and Fish Department utilizes to provide optimal angling opportunities for the public.
A broodstock is the term used to describe a mature group of fish kept for spawning and repopulation purposes. The Story Fish Hatchery is home to spawning populations of brook trout, brown trout, lake trout, Eagle Lake rainbow trout, as well as the only captive broodstock of golden trout in the United States.
Spawning is the process of collecting eggs from mature female fish and milt from mature male fish. When crossed, the eggs are fertilized. Shortly after fertilization, the eggs are carefully placed in incubation trays which are then stacked on top of one another in a drip stack. Water runs over a spreader pan to evenly distribute flow as it drips down through the stacks to keep eggs hydrated as they develop. Fish eggs need a constant flow of water moving across them to ensure an appropriate saturation of oxygen is available as well as to keep eggs clean from any fungus that may start to grow.
At Story Fish Hatchery, we have fish that spawn at different times of the year. Our brook, brown and lake trout are known as “fall spawners.” These fish reproduce between September and November and eggs are often kept in our incubator until January. The Eagle Lake Rainbow trout are “spring spawners” and produce eggs from March through May. These eggs typically ship out of our incubator in mid-summer. Last, but not least, are our golden trout, which are “summer spawners.” We collect eggs and milt from these fish in the month of June and the eggs leave our incubator room in the late summer months.
After the process of spawning and incubation takes place, the Story Fish Hatchery crew ships the eggs to hatcheries and rearing stations around the country so the eggs can hatch and continue to grow until they are stocked in waters for anglers to enjoy. As well as incubating eggs collected from our own broodstocks, we also receive and incubate eggs from other Wyoming Game and Fish hatcheries including species like Bear River cutthroat and kokanee. Like the other species, these eggs will remain in our incubator until they develop eyes, which indicates they are strong enough to be shipped to their final destination.
Each year the Story Fish Hatchery spends about six months spawning the various broodstocks housed at the station. These operations produce roughly 7,000,000 eggs a year, which can then be shipped to both state and national hatcheries in 14 different states. In return for the eggs that we ship to other states, we receive fish that we cannot raise here in Wyoming due to our cold water temperatures.
In the Sheridan region, we trade eggs for species such as walleye, Northern pike, largemouth bass, channel catfish, and bluegill. These fish are imported from states including North Dakota, Arkansas, and Oklahoma to be stocked into local waters. These interstate trades allow Wyoming residents to enjoy a healthy population of warm water fish that we otherwise could not produce. Providing anglers with a diverse selection of game fish is a high priority for the Wyoming Game and Fish Department and through cooperation with other states, we are able to make this happen.
The Story Fish Hatchery and Visitors Center is open to the public year round, so stop by and see what the crew is up to. You can also visit the Wyoming Game and Fish Department website to see what kind of fish are stocked in your favorite waters.
Rebecca Meigel is a fish culturist at Story Fish Hatchery in Story.