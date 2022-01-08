This year, students from Sheridan High School’s Woods Program have been busy building skills while building posting boards for Sheridan Community Land Trust’s growing network of community trails.
Over the course of the year, the students will design and build posting boards that will begin going up at trailheads on the Soldier Ridge Trail System, Red Grade Trails and The Green Room Trail at Malcolm Wallop Park.
“For this project, students were able to apply their knowledge of woodworking joints and fasteners with a hands-on experience, as well as gain some advanced jointing and assembly techniques using more advanced tools and cabin making skills,” explained instructor Paul Plourde, who is overseeing the students’ work.
Some of those posting boards are already complete.
“We’re always looking for opportunities to enrich student learning in Career Technical Education,” Plourde said. “Opportunities like this allow students to learn through project-based learning while developing practical knowledge in woodworking as well as quality, craftsmanship and pride in their work knowing they’re doing something great for the community.”
That pride in craftsmanship was evident among many of the students.
“I learned you have to be patient but work at a decent speed to accomplish your goals in a timely manner,” said Ryanne Keelsing, who said that she’d take the skills she learned working on SCLT’s posting boards to build tire holders for her race car trailer, a rack for her volleyball equipment and a stand for all her fishing rods.
Projects like these, Keelsing said, “make other people happy and makes you feel good about yourself knowing that you brought joy to others.”
Others are active trail users who said they were eager for an opportunity to give back to SCLT while learning new skills.
Chance Morris said he often rides his bike at Hidden Hoot Trail and was able to employ a pocket screw while building the posting boards.
“I enjoyed it because I know it was for a good cause. I enjoyed learning how to use new machines and working with people,” he said.
For others, the project was an opportunity to learn about SCLT’s trails.
“I have never used the trails before because I didn’t know about them until I started working on the signs,” Zoii Ebbert said. “I enjoy doing work for the community and I enjoyed being able to help when it comes to our community’s safety.”
SCLT appreciates the efforts of the students, their instructor and the school district for making this project possible.
“We are thankful for the posting boards the students have made. It is always great to know this project helped students in our community learn new skills while creating an opportunity to serve the community they are a part of. We wouldn’t be able to have great community trails without the support of the community, and this partnership with Sheridan High School’s Woods Program is just another example of how supportive our community is,” said Brad Bauer, SCLT executive director.