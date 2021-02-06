My 4 year old turned to me, full of wonder and maybe a bit of skepticism and said, “so… you are telling me that she builds robots that clean up trash in space?”
For a kiddo completely into Star Wars, but knows it is make believe, the concept that this was indeed a real thing happening blew his mind. His older brother assured him that indeed these robots are real and are in space, right now.
The intrigue deepened as realization set in around this incredible story. We were watching one of the films in this year’s Backcountry Film Festival called “Wild Space” The description for the film was as follows: Rocket Scientist, space junk crusader, backcountry and extra-terrestrial Leave No Trace advocate Natalie Panek uses her passion for space and genius for aerospace robotics to combat pollution in outer space.
Well Natalie, you had my boys at extra-terrestrial. This was a most unexpected film to be included in the festival and such a welcomed surprise. Watching "Wild Space" with my two young boys fostered amazing discussions about space as a wilderness and how creating and dreaming when you are young can turn into a career of utmost importance.
This film truly had my boys amazed at what some call the final frontier and introduced entirely new thoughts regarding Leave No Trace ethics. One can only imagine the future proposed legislation and world conversations around this wilderness with little rules.
I have written in the past about my two boys adventuring into wild country, but the idea of including space as another wilderness was a concept they hadn’t explored before, and I have to admit that I haven’t spent a ton of time thinking of space as this wilderness that benefits from simple trash pick-up efforts.
When I think of wilderness, my mind immediately goes to the work that I do day to day at our organization: protecting Wyoming’s wild landscapes. But after watching this film, I have been reflecting on this vast expanse called outer space and the rate at which we are filling it up with our various spacecraft. It is worth contemplating.
My family likes to tease me when I literally thought Armageddon was upon us while witnessing Elon Musk’s line of what was more than 50 satellites, one right after the other, on Christmas Eve 2019. Did anyone else find that unsettling?
I love to be challenged. I love my status quo to be questioned. Films have an extraordinary platform in which to do both of these things. That is why I love them. That is why a lot of people love them.
Exploration, adventure, advancement and protection: How do we hold these all in that sweet tension that exists to create and keep balance? What does this even look like in the wilderness we call outer space? Again, all questions I am pondering after this short film.
If you haven’t seen "Wild Space" or any of the films from this year’s festival, you have until Feb. 7 to stream them. Go to wildwyo.org and click on Backcountry Film Festival tab.