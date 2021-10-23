Every fall season we find ourselves wondering when we’ll have the first snowfall of the year. We anxiously anticipate the snow-covered trees, hot chocolate with marshmallows, snowball fights, sledding in our favorite spot and whatever other adventures our imaginations draw up. Even if the snow only lasts a few days, nothing beats that first sweet taste of winter.
For some, that first snowfall brings a mix of emotions. Maybe you aren’t ready for the warm days and green grass to disappear. Others aren’t excited about putting their paddleboards and kayaks away for the winter. When we see the freezing temperatures and the snowflake symbol in the seven-day forecast, some of us can’t help but think about everything that needs to be done before the temperatures drops. We think about those lingering summer and fall house projects, winterizing the camper, putting on the snow tires and pulling out all those winter clothes and boots from the basement or garage.
And then there are the die-hard winter fans — the individuals who already have their skies and boards waxed and ready to go before the snow hits the ground. These outdoor enthusiasts might even be taking their gear up the mountain in search of powder to skin up and ski or ride down.
We love seeing folks get creative in their winter outdoor adventures before the ski lifts are running. The best is probably seeing all the kids and young adults that build ramps and jumps in their backyards to practice their skills and have fun in the snow.
At Antelope Butte, when that first snowfall hits, we know it’s time to get down to business. However, as we’re finalizing all our winter plans such as our program schedule, offerings, prices, and opening date, it’s hard not to get overly excited about the snow. That first snowfall hits, and we start thinking about how much snow we’ll get this year and wondering if we’ll be able to open early. We start thinking about some of the special events and festivities we are planning on the mountain. We just get excited and start imagining how much fun the winter season is going to be.
As our staff, board members and volunteers at Antelope Butte get excited for the winter season, we like to build the stoke for snow with our family, friends, and community members. Winter is such a long and sometimes harsh season in Wyoming. It can be hard to happily get through winter without activities to enjoy and embrace. We believe it is essential to get together, celebrate, and build the stoke for the snow season that connects us. We all experience winter in our own way but at Antelope Butte we hope that we can build community through our shared experiences, appreciation and passion for outdoor recreation.
There are a few events coming up that are guaranteed to get you excited and prepared for the winter season. We hope to see you there.
“Winter is Coming”
Film Presented by Warren Miller
Sponsored by the Antelope Butte Foundation
Showing at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5 at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center
Ski and Gear Swap
Benefitting the Antelope Butte Snow Sports School
Saturday, Nov. 6 at the Best Western Sheridan Center
Drop off equipment 7-9:30 a.m.
Shop from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.