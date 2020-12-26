Story Hatchery in the foothills of the Bighorn Mountains is the oldest, continually-operating fish hatchery in Wyoming, but it isn’t the first hatchery built in the Cowboy State.
When it was constructed in 1909, it was Wyoming’s fourth hatchery and its first superintendent already had 10 years of successful experience in fish propagation honed at a state hatchery just 25 miles away.
In 1884, Wyoming’s Territorial Legislature authorized $500 for construction of the state’s first fish hatchery at Soldier Spring, a few miles southeast of Laramie. In early 1895, the state legislature appropriated $2,500 for a hatchery in Sheridan and $500 for one in Sundance. Scouting for a Sheridan location soon commenced.
The Sheridan Post reported on May 2, 1895, a suitable location had been identified on the property of Charles Decker. The site, on Wolf Creek at the base of the Bighorn Mountains, had 900 gallons of 45-degree Fahrenheit water flowing through it every minute. Decker donated the property to the state, and a copy of the deed at the Wyoming State Archives shows the 1.74-acre property was purchased for $1.
S.E. Land, superintendent of the Soldier Spring hatchery, was assigned to the new Sheridan hatchery. By May 13, Land arrived in Sheridan to oversee construction of the facility. The building plans included a 24-by 50-foot structure with 10 redwood troughs housed within for raising eggs in trays from wild-caught trout. Also on May 13, he began construction of fish traps and placed them in Wolf Creek. That season Land reported collecting 250 trout by this method and another 250 with hook and line. They were held in a small reservoir created by a dam on the creek.
Land was soon collecting more brood stock for the hatchery. In addition to shuttling some fish from the Laramie hatchery to Sheridan, he collected young trout from area waters. He noted catching and transporting 50 mature brook trout from locations on Big Goose Creek to the hatchery — a distance of 15 miles — without losing a single fish.
His report from April to September 1896 noted despite a difficult summer spawn, in which warm and turbid water from the creek resulted in poor egg production, he was able to stock 30,000 young fish in Sheridan County.
Land served one year as superintendent and was followed by John Lenihan. In February 1899, Sheridan businessman Charles Morgareidge was appointed the hatchery’s next superintendent.
Morgareidge had eclectic interests and operated a unique business in Sheridan. Attentive readers of his weekly advertisements in the local newspaper would note that he offered ‘great bargains’ on a variety of items such as furniture, carpeting, curtains, baby carriages, upholstery and even undertaking. In spring 1899, he sold his business to manage the hatchery full time and by 1901, the facility hatched 400,000 trout, 100,000 of which were lake trout.
In early 1909 the legislature authorized the removal of the Sheridan hatchery and bids were solicited in the spring for construction of buildings at a new site on Piney Creek near Story. The new location offered increased capacity, more space and more importantly, a water source ideal in both flow levels and temperature.
The hatchery property at Wolf was sold to the Eaton brothers, who had recently purchased all the land surrounding the hatchery as part of their dude ranch. Morgareidge remained the hatchery superintendent at the new Story facility until 1911.
Today’s Story Hatchery spawns brook, brown, lake, Eagle Lake rainbow and — the only facility in the country to do so — golden trout. Between five and six million eggs are collected each year and distributed to Game and Fish rearing facilities in the state where they grow until large enough to be stocked.