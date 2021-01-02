In late October, we were hit with one of our many precursors to winter — a thick blanket of fluffy snow, a reminder of many childhood Halloweens spent in a costume stuffed with a heavy winter coat and snow pants.
It was different this year though. I was back in my hometown in an early-twenty-something limbo with few friends and dismal job prospects. The houses on my street were undecorated and static anxiety hung over my community like a slowly crushing vice.
I knew everyone it seemed, a young lifetime spent memorizing every face at every business and school event and grocery store. When I’d see the people I knew in the town I was born and raised in, we would talk. It had become more intense than the small talk about weather, old adventures I’d embarked on, and “doing good.” I noticed I couldn’t stop talking about it, about the fear, and neither could they. These mundane interactions were now heavily emotional, oppositional and panicked, and most of all, unavoidable.
I hated not having any capacity to wick away my worry, that now it was a deep communal sledge I would have to wade through for the unforeseeable future.
So on that afternoon in late October, with large snowflakes gathering in inches over the town, I decided to escape to my favorite place, the Bighorn Mountains. They often seemed to me a secret I only knew about, as if the colossal geological formations that stood on the peripheral of our small town were as uninteresting as the sky to the people who occupied them. I rarely found myself in the company of others in the Bighorns, and there was an inherent magic in them that I could often feel beckoning me back after months or years spent away. They were home.
With my parents’ dog and a pair of cross-country skis I unearthed out of the basement and put in the back of my car, I slowly climbed up the mountain highway to a favorite spot. It was beyond beautiful out, a foot of snow dolloped on the leaning pine trees. I glided out into the forest. A track hadn’t been laid yet, so I blazed through the deep snow. Ahead of me, I saw a slight cut in the trees where the forest thickened. The snow wasn’t falling fast enough that it would cover my tracks, so I felt unconcerned as my intuition drifted me to explore.
I climbed up a hill with Rosy, our boarder-collie mutt who dashed in and out of the trees in search of snowshoe hare caught in the middle of its fall colors between gray and white. I took off my skis, and hiked with them at a steeper slope, something man-made at the top of the narrow hill catching my eye. It was an old abandoned telephone pole from sometime last century, unwired and standing there in the forest like a sacred totem. I found its compatriots all in line past it, and skied alongside them.
I breathed in deep, trying to memorize every detail of how the snow caught on the branches and gathered around Rosy’s eyes like white eyelashes, and how my skis left behind two narrow tracks that would soon be filled in. I thought it was odd how we could leave these marks, these forgotten gray wooden spires dotting the forest’s back like tattoos, how we could log from here, and drift through here on our time off. I was reminded of a sign I’d seen so many times in the Bighorns over the years, a threat that “the acts of a careless smoker” caused a fire that ravaged the forest in the 1950s, and how framed by this sign were the lush green branches of hundreds of massive pine trees. Our short lives were so big and so loud and so full of disarray, but the forest didn’t worry.
Time slowed and softened here. The forest was quiet and forgiving. It would never retaliate or banish us from wandering in it or taking from it or hurting it. In the meter stick of time, we were but a fraction of a millimeter, and at the end of our lives, no matter how much pain or suffering or worry we endured, the forest would regrow.
This trench of disconnect between me and this vital fact seemed so cavernous at the time, that it took me aback. We remind ourselves incessantly to “live in the moment,” but our moments are so often filled with whirlwinds of fleeting emotion. How can we perceive them as a definition of the entirety of our lives? It seems during this time that we are so reactionary, that when another chops us down or burns us we strike back in the same fashion. But what if we lived a little bit more like the Bighorn Mountains? If we lived a little bit slower, and placed our worries beyond our current moment to a time where we have regrown, where stillness gives us more fullness.
I’ve held it in my mind like a mantra every day since: The forest doesn’t worry. Times are hard now, but if we give ourselves breath from our fear and hold faith that our lives will come back stronger and fuller, then there truly is no need to worry.