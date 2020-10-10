Parks and recreation are community services that contribute to what makes Sheridan a great place to live. Providing accessible park facilities and affordable recreation programs develops an active and healthy community.
Equitable access to park and recreation opportunities is an essential component to providing those services and needs. With COVID-19 causing some restrictions for indoor exercise, it is important to have outdoor areas for physical exercise.
The National Recreation and Parks Association conducts an annual survey to gather data about parks and recreation services and the U.S. citizens who use them. Data reports indicate 74% of Americans have a park or recreation center within walking distance of where they live. In many communities, indoor recreation is restricted, so having reasonable access to a park is important to maintaining a healthy and active community.
We are fortunate in Sheridan to have a wide range of parks and open spaces available during these times of social distancing recommendations. Funding options like the Optional One-Cent Sales Tax have allowed many of these parks to be built.
To ensure park and recreation services continue to be valued, and to support an active and healthy future community, we have the responsibility to create equitable access to youth programs that promote physical activity. Intramural recreation leagues are quality programs that teach teamwork and provide an avenue for exercise. As a community we need to recognize that it is important to make sure those programs are inclusive, not exclusive.
Programs need to prioritize inclusivity and following the best practices for that sport while also taking child development into consideration and always having the goal of developing and supporting the individual as a whole. When coaches focus on developing individuals, and taking emotional health into consideration, they can contribute to the development of perseverance, teamwork and respect within athletes.
We live in a community that has the opportunity to provide quality experiences for all citizens. Outdoor recreation opportunities are abundant in the Bighorn Mountains and surrounding areas. One of my favorite programs at the Sheridan Recreation District is our Base of the Bighorns outdoor activities in the summer. There are opportunities to go rock climbing, go on hikes and spend time at Antelope Butte Mountain Recreation Area. Though there is a cost to sign up, we do our best to ensure that cost is not prohibitive and to provide scholarships and other financial assistance if needed.
Providing equitable access to park and recreation opportunities is an important goal for communities to aspire to. All people deserve the same access to park and recreation services. Quality outdoor recreation experiences are available right within the city limits of Sheridan and we have the responsibility to ensure they are accessible.
The Sheridan community has done a good job but needs to continue making equity a priority and ensuring that all facets of our community have equal access to quality park and recreation services.