Whether it’s fashion, technology or general lifestyle enhancements, my best friend, Jenae, has always been ahead of the trend curve.
In our early teens, long before fingernail polish companies started producing lacquers in colors outside the red/pink color schemes, she started to paint her nails with blue, green, yellow and white acrylic paint. A couple of years later she pierced her own nose, a look that became nationally popular sometime thereafter.
Subsequently, I shouldn’t be so surprised that the fanny pack has made a huge comeback in the outdoor gear industry; Jenae started wearing and using one nearly 10 years ago. I made fun of her for it then and continue to do so to this day. However, little by little, I have noticed the hip-bags popping up more frequently in outdoor stores and catalogues. In researching for this column, I discovered that fanny pack sales were up a whopping 50% as of November 2020. Hmmmmm.
I always enjoy seeing what’s new in the world of outdoor clothing and equipment. Sadly, I am unlike my BFF and incapable of predicting the future, so I have to pay attention to the industry and discover what’s happening in real time. Another Jenaeism that popped up a few years ago and seems to be standing the test of time is replacing one’s sleeping bag with a blanket. The zipperless rectangle, it seems, is more compact and versatile that a traditional mummy bag.
The latest and greatest camp pillow is always a hot, new item on the market. I’ve determined this is because no one has quite yet gotten it right. A couple of my backpacking partners rely on stuffing clothing into a stuffsac or the hood of their puffy coat; no sense in packing one extra thing. I’ve tried that method and, just like the half-dozen backpacking pillows I’ve purchased over the years, have found it to be not quite right. My sister gave me a new pillow for my birthday, maybe it will be just the ticket.
I do have some advice for those of you who also like to get in on the forefront of the outdoor marketplace. Even though it is tempting, don’t buy a brand new product the first year it is out. A couple of perfect examples this winter are a jacket with a built in hydration bladder and another with an integrated backpack. Of course companies test their products before mass production, but the real testing happens with the consumers in the first season. After mass testing, they always improve these products the second year or they get rid of it because it was a bad idea to begin with.
Additionally, if you find a piece of clothing or equipment that you absolutely love, I suggest you buy a back up, or even two. Because of the inherent pressure to continually reimagine and improve products, companies frequently change the cut, materials and features of their merchandise, or they flat out get rid of products all together.
Most of the reputable outdoor companies put a lifetime guarantee on their products, which makes us think our favorite jacket will last forever. While many of them tell you they will repair your favorite jacket, it is much easier for them to just replace it.
There is certainly a cost-benefit balance between using what you have and upgrading your gear and technical clothing. More often than not, I have found it is best to stick with the tried and true. Though, it is fun to sometimes jump on the bandwagon and get what’s new.
I wonder what Jenae is starting to do or use right now that will become the next big rage in outdoor adventuring?