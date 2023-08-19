In the garden, fall is a time to celebrate the harvest, gather what you have sown and enjoy a time and space with neighbors and friends. For some, the harvest looks like corn, pumpkin or tomatoes. For others, gathering watermelon, apples or a beautiful Hubbard squash. While that traditional style of harvest is true for Rooted in Wyoming gardens, our fall celebration and fundraiser, the Farm to Table, is also a time to celebrate local food and music, volunteers, sponsors, gardens built, community and the future of RiW.
RiW Founder Bonnie Gregory often says, “At Rooted in Wyoming, we set a long table.” This long table mentality means that we seek people with different talents, opinions and experiences. Partnering across diverse communities allows for a collective wisdom that encourages creativity and pushes traditional limits. It is apparent in every garden, program and collaboration at RiW, and most certainly at the Farm to Table.
We know that there is a collective wisdom in community that cannot be replicated anywhere else. It helps us push our limits, while supporting the people around us. It motivates us to be better as we see those around us rise up. It’s a shared belief that we truly are better together. It holds us accountable while encouraging us to dream big; for ourselves and everyone at the long table.
This year’s 7th Annual Farm to Table Dinner, Dance and Auction will be a purposeful celebration of local food, community partnerships, generous sponsors, collaborative effort, and the power of a community that believes in RiW’s mission to ensure that every community in Wyoming can produce its own food.
The Chef’s Table collaboration at the Farm to Table highlights this intentionality and the long table mentality in a fun, creative, and incredibly delicious way. This year, on September 23, eight talented, unique, and imaginative Sheridan area chefs will partner to create a one-of-a-kind locally sourced, coursed and paired meal that is sure to wow. We’ve partnered with local producers, local chef’s, gardeners, bakers, artists, and volunteers to plan a night that highlights the best of local food and local partnerships.
If you resonate with this long table mentality, we would love to have you join us as a partner, sponsor, volunteer, or supporter. Volunteers can help harvest and prepare the garden for winter, participate in an upcoming workday, or assist at the Farm to Table.
This year, we would love for you to join us at the table to discuss what local food in Wyoming looks like and how it can continue to grow, to taste how amazing collaboration can be, to celebrate what community support can mean for a nonprofit’s goals, and to imagine a Wyoming where everyone can grow their own food.
We are excited to share something both encouraging and humbling, something nourishing for both body and soul. This year we are excited to share our story, our vision, and a unique kind of collaboration that is all Wyoming.
